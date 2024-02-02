Justin Trudeau surprises locals at a popular Toronto restaurant

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surprised Toronto residents on Thursday when he made a surprise appearance at a popular Jamaican restaurant.

The hype surrounding Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen on Portland Street seems to have made it all the way to Parliament Hill, as a TikTok surfaced this week showing Justin Trudeau ducking into the restaurant for lunch.

"I was doing my usual walk down Portland Street when security asked me to step onto the other side," writes Toronto resident Veronica Chu, who captured the video. "I asked why and he said, 'you'll see.'"

"Then I see our Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, going into Chubby's," she writes. "Now I know he has really great taste [in] food!"

It appears, judging by posts on his official Instagram account, as though the PM is in town meeting with Black entrepreneurs and business owners in honour of Black History Month, so Toronto may get more JT sightings in Toronto in the near future.

He may even pop up at some NHL All-Star events this weekend, which are already teeming with star power.