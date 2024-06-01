5 tiramisu in Toronto you need to try at least once

Tiramisu is one of those desserts that's really easy to do well, but when you live in Toronto, why settle for tiramisu that's just good, when you have a host of options that serve amazing tiramisu right at your fingertips?

From bakeries that specialize in nothing other than the creamy, dreamy dessert to restaurants who offer it on their dessert menu, you could have a nearly-endless flow of lady fingers, mascarpone and espresso from the kitchen to your belly.

Here are some places in Toronto for tiramisu that you have to try at least once.

All it takes is one look at the fluffy lady fingers and ample layers of sweet mascarpone to understand why the heaping slice of tiramisu served at this Bloordale Village spot is one of the most popular items on the menu — and you can always head to their sister restaurant next door for seconds.

While this bakery near the Castlefield Design District offers a huge selection of various Italian treats, it's the tiramisu — which you can get in a full size, individual cup or shot glass — that they're famous for.

This North York bakery is focused on doing one thing really, really well, and to the joy and delight of sweet-toothed Toronto residents, that one thing is tiramisu. Using premium ingredients and crafting an array of different flavours, it'll be an instant addition to your sweet treat roster.

You might not expect some of the best tiramisu in the city to come from a place that's sort of like a nightclub, but this King West newcomer could quite possibly change your mind. The addition of frangelico gives this slice an extra hazelnutty hit of sweetness to this tiramusu tsunami.

It's not (just) about the pasta at this Geary Avenue spot — although their noodles, made fresh daily, does frequently draw lines. They also serve a to-die-for tiramisu made with sambucca for an extra bite.