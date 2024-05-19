Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
le beau croissanterie

Toronto bakery known for its croissants opening second location

A Toronto bakery that's adored the city over for its creative croissants is opening a second location in the city.

Regent Park croissanterie, Le Beau, has earned its spot among the ranks of the best croissants in Toronto ever since they first opened in 2020, and they're finally expanding their reach in the city.

The Canary District is the latest neighbourhood to be graced by flaky layers of laminated pastry and immaculate viennoiserie, with signage going up around a retail space on Cherry Street.

le beau croissanterie

Signage has gone up for a new Le Beau location on Cherry Street. Photo by blogTO.

While the finer details of the new location are strictly under wraps, the upcoming bakery's signage promises a dessert bar, boulangerie and cafe; a one-stop shop for your pre-work or mid-afternoon pick-me-up 

Before you get too excited, the new location probably isn't coming any time soon.

Still deep into the construction period, there's no opening date confirmed as of now, but it's always nice to know there's something sweet on the horizon.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
