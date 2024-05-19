There's a food festival in Toronto for a good cause next month

Dixonlicious, an event that's all about good food and supporting those in need, is returning to Toronto next month.

This June, Dixon Hall is inviting you to "do your part, a la carte," with the return of their Dixonlicious event, in support of the Hall's Food Programs.

Back for its seventh year, this year's event aims to raise funds to provide more than 30,000 meals to community members in need by hosting a one-night-only culinary extravaganza.

All evening long, the event's more than 400 attendees will get the chance to sample a host of dishes featuring an array of ingredients, flavours and regional cuisines from some of the city's best restaurants.

You'll also be able to wash it all down with a selection of local craft beers, fine wines and other beverages all included in the price of your $100 ticket.

While it's mostly about the food, that's not all there is to revel in at Dixonlicious this year — there will also be live entertainment and a silent auction full of prizes you'll definitely want to get your hands on.

The event is taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 6 at Daniel's Spectrum in Regent Park, and tickets are on sale now for anyone who wants to do their part in buying a meal for those in need while filling their own belly, too.