One of the most anticipated Toronto restaurants of the year is now open

A heavily-anticipated restaurant from three famous chefs is finally open in Toronto.

When word dropped about LSL, the upcoming restaurant concept from award-winning chefs Didier Leroy, Christian Le Squer and Masaki Saito, the excitement among the city's culinarity community was palpable, and it's finally time for Toronto to get a taste.

The restaurant combines the culinary superpowers of three Michelin-starred chef Le Squier, one Michelin-starred Saito and master of French cuisine Leroy for an immaculate fusion of Japanese and French cuisines.

The restaurant, described as "a concentration of culinary talent, experience and passion that is unprecedented for this country," has officially opened as of May 17.

While the restaurant is still very much in its infancy, with the combination of culinary magnates at the helm, it seems predestined for rave reviews — but time will tell if glory is truly in the stars.

LSL is located at 2066 Avenue Road if you'd like to sample the "harmonious blend of grand French traditions with unique Japanese techniques and ingredients," for yourself, but be warned: it'll cost you.

LSL's tasting menu is currently priced at $680 per person, and if you'd like to amp up the experience, you can also add wine pairings for an additional $300 a head.