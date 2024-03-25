Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lsl toronto

Famous chefs are collaborating to open an ambitious new Toronto restaurant

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Three world renowned chefs are joining their powers (and different cuisines) to open an elegant new restaurant in Toronto.

While no official opening date has yet been announced, LSL (which stands for Leroy, Saito and Le Squer) promises to be the latest in Toronto's toolbelt of exquisite restaurants.

Built upon the joined culinary superpowers of Didier Leroy, Christian Le Squer and Masaki Saito, LSL will combine French cuisine (Leroy, Le Squer) with Japanese (Saito), for a blend of tradition and technical perfection.

The restaurant is described as "a concentration of culinary talent, experience and passion that is unprecedented for this country."

With a dream team of two Michelin-starred Saito, three Michelin-starred Le Squer and Leroy's 50-years of experience and mastery of French cuisine at the helm, that statement might just prove to be very true indeed.

"The idea of international excellence and prestige are embedded in the very concept – and name – at LSL," reads the restaurant's description. "Yet this project is a gift for, by and of Toronto."

LSL will be located at 2066 Avenue Road. An opening date has yet to be announced.

Lead photo by

Saito
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Michelle Yeoh showed up one last time to Toronto restaurant before she left the city

Toronto's long-awaited Nobu location is hiring a bunch of positions

Famous chefs are collaborating to open an ambitious new Toronto restaurant

Here's how grocery prices in Switzerland compare to Walmart Canada

Win tickets to T.O. Food & Drink Fest plus cocktail-making classes for 2

LCBO squad car spotted in Ontario has people asking questions

Toronto restaurant destroyed by fire already gearing up for return this summer

Here are the grocery items that people in Ontario say they refuse to pay more for