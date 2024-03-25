Famous chefs are collaborating to open an ambitious new Toronto restaurant

Three world renowned chefs are joining their powers (and different cuisines) to open an elegant new restaurant in Toronto.

While no official opening date has yet been announced, LSL (which stands for Leroy, Saito and Le Squer) promises to be the latest in Toronto's toolbelt of exquisite restaurants.

Built upon the joined culinary superpowers of Didier Leroy, Christian Le Squer and Masaki Saito, LSL will combine French cuisine (Leroy, Le Squer) with Japanese (Saito), for a blend of tradition and technical perfection.

The restaurant is described as "a concentration of culinary talent, experience and passion that is unprecedented for this country."

With a dream team of two Michelin-starred Saito, three Michelin-starred Le Squer and Leroy's 50-years of experience and mastery of French cuisine at the helm, that statement might just prove to be very true indeed.

"The idea of international excellence and prestige are embedded in the very concept – and name – at LSL," reads the restaurant's description. "Yet this project is a gift for, by and of Toronto."

LSL will be located at 2066 Avenue Road. An opening date has yet to be announced.