Winterlicious announces 2024 restaurant list

It's that time of year again — Winterlicious has announced its 2024 restaurant list.

With 215 restaurants in Toronto participating, this annual event will take place from January 26 to February 8, 2024. Most lunches and dinners have a three-course prix fixe menu, save for some participating restaurants that don't offer a prix fixe for lunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Lunches range from as low as $20 to as high as $55. Dinners are set between $25 to $75.

Some of the favourite Winterlicious spots are back, like Pai Uptown, R&D and Minami.

There are some newer spots participating this year too, like sports and country bar Paris Texas, the Vancouver-based restaurant Black+Blue and Margo, which is located inside private social club Clio.

According to the Winterlicious site, reservations begin on January 11, where people must directly contact the restaurants to book a meal.

There's also a filter option to see which establishments are accessible, what the price ranges of menus are and what type of meals are offered beyond non-vegetarian.