Toronto cafe is closing after 12 years

A Toronto cafe just announced that they're closing permanently this summer after almost 12 years in business.

Since 2012, Cafe Con Leche has been a homey, cozy spot in the Junction Triangle for a daily dose of java or a quick pastry snack, but, according to the cafe's owners, the spot will be leaving the neighbourhood next month.

Married couple and co-owners, Sandra and Carlos Flores, announced that they've made the decision not to renew the lease on the space through an Instagram posted on May 16.

"After almost 12 incredible years in this vibrant neighborhood, Sandra and I have decided not to renew our lease," the caption of the post reads, but, they also offer a big of good news.

The space is set to become a new location for Stockyards bakery, Monte Croissants, shortly after Cafe Con Leche closes its doors for good.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our loyal customers and suppliers for your unwavering love and support over the years," the Instagram caption reads.

The end isn't here for Cafe Con Leche quite yet, though — you'll still be able to pick up one last latte at the coffee shop until June 30.

Cafe Con Leche is located at 1571 Dupont.