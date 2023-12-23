30 restaurants open on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto

Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2023 are plentiful in Toronto, with lots of cuisine options at different price points. So whether you're in the mood for something fancy at a hotel restaurant in Yorkville, or you're looking for some casual eats in the Entertainment District, there's a surprising variety to choose from.

Here's a round-up of some of the restaurants open on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto.

Brunch reservations are available on Christmas between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m so you can try their New York diner classics like smoked salmon, bagels, and tuna melts.

This upscale Indian restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day. You can try some of their classic brunch items as well as all-day dining options.

This Yorkville restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 25th. You can get a four-course holiday brunch that features chia pudding, red velvet pancakes filet mignon, and chocolate bundt cake. They're also hosting afternoon tea.

From 11:30 a.m to 2:00 p.m., you can try a fixed brunch menu at $130 plus tax at this French Brasserie in the Four Seasons.

There's a special Christmas dinner menu available on the 25th, including menu items like AAA tenderloin, grilled shrimp, poached pear and gorgonzola tartin, and baked Alaska.

If you're looking to treat yourself at the Ritz-Carlton, this downtown restaurant is for you. You can have Christmas brunch at 12 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. that includes a raw bar and cheese fondue. The meals are priced at $185 + tax per person and $70 + tax per child.

This steakhouse chain has reservations available from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. There's also a Christmas Feature that includes turkey paired with cornbread, cranberry stuffing, green beans, baked potato, and gravy.

From sashimi to rice bowls to sushi, there's lots to choose from Japanese restaurant in Cabbagetown that's open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the 25th, you can try Bar Poet's classic menu items, which includes their signature pizzas, handmade pastas and sweet treats.

This downtown pub will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. and will offer its typical eats, like the the seafood tower that's filled with oysters, lobster, and caviar bumps.

This Liberty Village restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m and is offering both brunch and dinner options.

Reservations are available from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. to have some breakfast and hot drinks at this cafe and wine bar on John and Adelaide St.

This restaurant that takes pride in its Vietnamese pho in Ossington will have regular hours from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This West Queen West hotel is hosting its annual Festivus event, and you can make a reservation from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. to book a three-course meal.

You can come in on Christmas Day between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at this Entertainment District pub.

This Yorkville restaurant is accepting reservations from 8:00 am to 3:45 p.m. You can try some of its popular dishes, like the lobster spoons, Korean chicken, eggs benedict, and buttermilk pancakes.

For $56, you can have a prix fixe meal on Christmas Day at this Queen West steakhouse. Some notable menu items include striploin, salad, fries, and in-house Christmas cakes.

The gastro pub in the Kimpton Saint George Hotel will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. with breakfast options like the salmon benedict and steak and eggs. You can also try late night shareables like fried calamari and nachos, and an all-day dining menu is available too.

This rooftop restaurant in the Entertainment District is serving up California cuisine and will be open for both brunch and dinner from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This Michelin-recognized restaurant in Yorkville excels at Indian cuisine and will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.

If you're craving Japanese food in the Liberty Village area on the 25th, then you're in luck: this rooftop restaurant and bar will be open from 5 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

This Little Italy restaurant will be open on Christmas Day from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Expect a round of Latin American and Spanish tapas at this spot.

This Yonge and Lawrence restaurant is offering a three-course meal on Christmas Day that's priced at $99. There's a lot of choice in this menu. You can try dishes like the butternut and kabocha squash soup, the red wine marinara rack of lamb, lobster tail, and pavlova.

This Italian restaurant in Yorkville has been around for more than 20 years and will be offering both a brunch (12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) service on Christmas Day.

Located across St. Lawrence Market, this Indian restaurant is accepting reservations from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m on December 25.

If you're in the mood for a new place that serves casual bar eats downtown, then this is the perfect spot. The dive bar that's known for its pizza, wings, and fries will be open from 5 p.m. until late on Christmas Day.

Located in North York, this Persian restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day for you to try either the brunch or dinner menus.

This downtown restaurant excels at both sushi and tacos and will be open on Christmas Day from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Focusing on eastern European cuisine, this restaurant will be open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. Food, drinks and live music will all be on the menu.