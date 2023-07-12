You can have a free vegetarian feast in Toronto this weekend

Toronto's Festival of India is returning this summer, and that means plenty of chances to take in music, exhibits, and performances — not to mention a free vegetarian feast.

Starting on July 15, the festival will be taking over Yonge and Dundas with a massive parade. Filled with elaborate floats hand-pulled by attendees, you'll also be treated to traditional chanting and drumming before ending the celebration at Queens Quay.

From there, it's on to Centre Island for the rest of the weekend!

Here, you'll find outdoor pavilions, bazaars, traditional face-painting, plus a giant yoga festival (and, of course, a massive vegetarian feast that's free for all attendees).

Joining the ranks of other culture, food, and street festivals coming to the city this summer, Festival of India will be on July 15 from 1 to 8 p.m. and July 16 from 12 to 5 p.m.

If you're interested in joining the free yoga classes, make sure you reserve your spot in advance.