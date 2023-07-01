Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 24 minutes ago
street festivals toronto 2023

23 fun street festivals you'll want to go to in Toronto this summer

There are countless summer street festivals coming to Toronto in 2023. This year's lineup includes Ukrainian dancing, delicious Greek food, and saucy Latin American music (just to name a few). 

Here are 23 can't-miss street festivals coming to Toronto this summer.

  • Festivals
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Taste of Lawrence
      July 7-9
      Taste of Lawrence
      Listen to tunes by your favourite artists as you sing along to an array of tribute bands, get some outfit inspo during a fashion show, or try a little bite of everything from a big selection of food vendors.
      Taste of Lawrence
    • TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival
      July 8-9
      TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival
      Canada’s biggest Latin street party is back! St. Clair West will be transformed into a huge fiesta, where you can test your dance skills in a salsa lesson or watch a dazzling performance by seasoned dancers showing off their best moves. Then give your feet a break as you indulge in authentic cuisine from Central and South America.
      St. Clair Avenue West (between Winona Drive & Christie Street)
    • Bloor West StreetFest
      July 15
      Bloor West StreetFest
      "Ooh" and "awww" at the canine circus, test your strength at a rock climbing wall, or pick up some goodies at the artisan market as you explore Bloor West.
      Bloor West Village
    • BIG on Bloor 2023
      July 15-16
      BIG on Bloor 2023
      Get your art fix with stunning murals, large-scale art installations, and unique window displays, or shake it to the beat of a Brazilian drum parade as you celebrate this festival's 16th year in Bloordale.
      Bloordale Village
    • Fun Philippines
      July 22-23
      Fun Philippines
      Hit up the sports zone to play some ball, get sweaty with non-stop street dancing, or sip on yummy coconut juice from one of many local vendors as you watch a performance of Tinikling (also known as bamboo stick dance) at this festival celebrating all things Filipino.
      3768 Bathurst St., North York, ON M3H-3M7
    • Dream Wheels on Eglinton
      July 22
      Dream Wheels on Eglinton
      Snap a selfie with a muscle car, check out some hot rods, or peek at classic vehicles before heading to the marketplace for some shopping and live music at this car-filled festival taking over Eglinton West.
      The Eglinton Way BIA
    • OssFest
      July 22
      OssFest
      Explore the best of Ossington while snacking on an ice cream sandwich from Bang Bang Ice Cream, sipping on a cold beer from Bellwoods Brewery, or checking out artisans. Then end the night with a dance-filled street party at this pet-friendly festival on the Ossington Strip.
      Ossington Strip
    • Fusion of Taste
      July 22
      Fusion of Taste
      Witness the making of the world's largest roti, admire stunning rides in the auto show, or test your eating skills at the doubles eating competition at this one-day festival in Etobicoke.
      Albion Islington Square BIA
    • Festival of South Asia
      July 29-30
      Festival of South Asia
      For two days, Toronto's Little India will be transformed into a colourful street party. Watch a synchronized performance of the classical Indian Kuchipudi dance or a bright LED hoop act before snacking on savoury eats at this food, arts, and music festival celebrating everything South Asia.
      Gerrard India Bazaar (Little India Toronto)
    • Taste of the Danforth
      August 11-13
      Taste of the Danforth
      Devour some Greek street food, listen to traditional and contemporary music, or shop from one of many local businesses at Canada's largest street festival.
      Greektown
    • Bayside Summer Saturdays
      August 12-19
      Bayside Summer Saturdays
      This Waterfront festival will let guests take part in two themed days. The first week's theme "The Perfect Cottage Day" will feature board games, cottage-inspired food, and summer essentials for sale. Week two, dubbed "The Perfect Picnic and BBQ Day," will have picnic tables, food trucks and lawn games.
      261 Queen's Quay E
    • Rastafest 2023
      August 17-20
      Rastafest 2023
      Engage in thought-provoking discussions, take some notes at one of the festival's many lectures, or watch a documentary at this event dedicated to celebrating and teaching the values that define Rastafarian culture.
      Little Jamaica
    • Toronto Chinatown Festival 2023
      August 19-20
      Toronto Chinatown Festival 2023
      Stroll the historic Chinatown neighbourhood as you slurp juicy soup dumplings, witness action-packed Kung-Fu performances, and explore the shops along Spadina at this year's festival.
      Multiple Venues
    • Taste of Manila
      August 19
      Taste of Manila
      The largest Filipino street festival outside the Philippines is taking over Little Manila. Munch on a smoky pork skewer marinated in banana ketchup, get competitive at classic carnival games, and finish off your day with an exciting street party.
      Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street in North York
    • Open Streets Toronto
      August 21
      Open Streets Toronto
      Hop on a real pumper fire truck, get your workout on at a group skipping workshop, or relax with a free yoga class at this pedestrian-friendly festival taking place all over downtown Toronto.
      Multiple Venues
    • Yorkville Murals
      August 26-27
      Yorkville Murals
      Walk through the streets of Yorkville as the quaint neighbourhood is transformed with massive murals, engaging art installations, and plenty of selfie opportunities. End the night by celebrating all things art as you sip a handcrafted cocktail at the festival's block party.
      Yorkville Avenue between Bellair St and Hazelton Ave
    • Leslieville Beer Festival
      August 26
      Leslieville Beer Festival
      Have a beer (or two) at this neighbourhood block party featuring over 50 food and beer vendors like Brickworks and Goose Island. This event is 19+, so make sure to bring an ID.
      Leslieville
    • Tamil Fest 2023
      August 26-27
      Tamil Fest 2023
      Celebrate Tamil culture, test your luck at carnival games, watch mesmerizing cultural performances, or bite into some crispy samosas at this street festival taking over Scarborough.
      Markham Road (between McNicoll Ave and Passmore Ave)
    • Taste of the Kingsway
      September 8-10
      Taste of the Kingsway
      Hockey lovers will get to meet NHL alumni, foodies can curb their hunger with an array of culinary vendors, and animal lovers can experience an exciting dog show at this annual South Etobicoke festival.
      Kingsway BIA
    • Cabbagetown Festival
      September 9-10
      Cabbagetown Festival
      Find your next vintage treasure or grab a snack at the local artisan market before jamming out to various performances by local bands in the historic Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto Ukrainian Festival
      September 15-17
      Toronto Ukrainian Festival
      North America's most prominent Ukrainian festival is taking over Bloor West Village. There will be non-stop entertainment featuring Ukrainian talent, traditional comfort foods (like potato pancakes), beautiful crafts, and collectibles to check out.
      Bloor West Village
    • Roncesvalles Polish Festival
      September 16-17
      Roncesvalles Polish Festival
      Get your dancing on as you listen to Polka and Euro dance bands, savour some pillowy pierogis, or window shop as you stroll charming Roncesvalles at this annual street festival.
      Roncesvalles Polish Festival
    • Kensington Pedestrian Sundays
      July 30 - October 29
      Kensington Pedestrian Sundays
      Carless Sundays are back! Sway to the music of talented street performers, eat some Argentinian empanadas, visit a cheese store, or browse racks of vintage clothing at this weekly Sunday street festival in Kensington.
      Kensington Market
