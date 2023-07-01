Asian night market is expanding with two new locations in Ontario

Markham's four-day Asian night market, Lucky Lion Night Market, is coming to two new GTA locations this summer.

Due to the success of previous years, Lucky Lion Night Market will host additional pop-ups in Richmond Hill's Hillcrest Mall from July 27 to 30 and Newmarket's Upper Canada Mall from August 11 to 13.

However, it's not the only Asian market coming to the city this year. Fun Philippines is coming this July, followed by the Toronto Waterfront Night Market in August.

Make sure to arrive hungry! Past years had over 100 food items available, from sweet spongy waffles by Golden Bubbles to savoury curry bento boxes by Wei's Taiwanese Food.

But it's not just about the food. You'll also have the chance to witness some showstopping lion dancers throughout the night, test your luck with a prize-filled claw machine, and bust a move to the tunes of a live DJ as you sip on a boozy beverage in the 19+ section.

While the complete vendor directory and event schedule have yet to be released, additional events you can expect to see are Chinese calligraphy workshops and K-Pop dance challenges.

Be sure to keep an eye on the Lucky Lion Night Market website for detailed start times and vendor updates closer to the event.