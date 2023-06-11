Markham is getting an Asian night market with over 100 different types of food to try

The Lucky Lion Night Market is coming to Markham this month and it will feature over 100 food items, local Asian vendors and bars with curated cocktails.

The market is a celebration of Asian culture and will also feature traditional dance performances, live karaoke and flash mobs.

Lucky Lion Night Market will take take place between June 15th and 18th at CF Markville Shopping Centre in Markham.

It's one of a number of upcoming night markets in and around Toronto this summer.

A Filipino night market will be held in Scarborough this coming weekend while the Toronto Waterfront Night Market returns to downtown this August.

Markham's famous Asian night market, Night It Up!, previously announced it would not be held this year.