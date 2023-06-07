Toronto is getting a Filipino night market

A Filipino night market celebrating the country's rich culture of is coming to Toronto this June — and it's free to attend.

With a theme of "7000 Islands", the market will be a celebration of Filipino Heritage Month, featuring tons of food stalls with classic Filipino delicacies, as well as artisanal and hand-crafted products made in the Philippines.

You'll also be able to take in some live music from local bands and DJs, in addition to a variety of fun workshops and activities.

There's even a fire dance show.

The Philippines, an archipelago made up of more than 7,000 islands, is known for its many different languages and customs that have developed in each region.

This night market is an attempt to capture and celebrate all the diversity the country has to offer.

The event will be taking place at Scarborough Town Centre on June 16 and 17 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.