Eat & Drink
Nika Petrosian
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto night market

Toronto's huge waterfront night market is coming back this summer

Get ready for three days of Asian street food and drinks on Toronto's waterfront as The Waterfront Night Market returns this August. 

This summer will be night market's 14th year running, and second year that features an emphasis on craft beer. 

Last year, the night market featured over 100 food and beer vendors, and made Ontario Place its home for three days.

In previous years, the market has served Asian street foods like takoyaki, grilled squid, okonomiyaki, and shaved ice until midnight. 

This year, the Waterfront Night Market will run from August 11th to 13th. More details can be expected in the next few months.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
