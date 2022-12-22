Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cafes bakeries toronto

10 cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year we'll miss the most

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cafes and bakeries in Toronto that were lost in 2022 included some real gems that many had relied on for years. Although these titans of bread, pastry and coffee have long gone, we'll always keep them in our hearts as the community hubs and meeting spaces they truly were.

Here are some of the cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year that we'll miss most.

Ding Dong Pastries

At some point during 2022, this much-loved Chinatown destination for reasonably priced baked goods that you could pick out for yourself with tongs shut down and was emptied out. Though the area has other similar businesses still operating, it won't be the same without it.

Baddies

This Aussie-style cafe right near the entrance to Lansdowne station and known for its beautiful brunches closed down for good in the spring of 2022, but the same people still run Cops.

Tampered Press

After being in business for 13 years, the owners of this beloved Dundas West cafe and gathering place announced it'll be handing over its space to another cafe owner by the end of the year.

Leah's

It was sad to see this St. Clair West bakery with years of history go. However, the consolation is that it's already been replaced by the already equally popular Sticky Bakery.

Dlish

This West Queen West bakery was a  go-to spot for their cupcakes which they had been making for the longest time. Sadly, they closed their doors on Halloween.

Prairie Boy

Toronto's baking scene was rocked by the abrupt and emotional closure of all its locations which were a source for some of the city's best bread.

Early Bird

The last day for this Queen West cafe that people flocked to for beautifully presented avocado toast was November 6.

Crosscut Coffee

Though this sleepy cafe on Davenport survived being crashed into by a car, they appeared to have quietly closed down sometime after the summer.

Juliana Social

The last day for this cheerful coffee shop in East Chinatown that also sold pantry staples was October 12.

Bonne Nouvelle

June 25 was the last day for this Little Italy pastry shop that cranked out impressive croissants for over two years.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Baddies
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Korean restaurant cited with 10 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

10 cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year we'll miss the most

Toronto bar known for crispy fried chicken and good vibes is closing

5 restaurant chains with big expansion plans in Canada next year

40 restaurants open on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto

A guide to a fun night out in Toronto this weekend no matter where you live

Restaurant in challenging Toronto location locked out by landlord weeks before Xmas

Pizza Pizza location flagged with 7 infractions by Toronto health inspectors