10 cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year we'll miss the most

Cafes and bakeries in Toronto that were lost in 2022 included some real gems that many had relied on for years. Although these titans of bread, pastry and coffee have long gone, we'll always keep them in our hearts as the community hubs and meeting spaces they truly were.

Here are some of the cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year that we'll miss most.

At some point during 2022, this much-loved Chinatown destination for reasonably priced baked goods that you could pick out for yourself with tongs shut down and was emptied out. Though the area has other similar businesses still operating, it won't be the same without it.

This Aussie-style cafe right near the entrance to Lansdowne station and known for its beautiful brunches closed down for good in the spring of 2022, but the same people still run Cops.

After being in business for 13 years, the owners of this beloved Dundas West cafe and gathering place announced it'll be handing over its space to another cafe owner by the end of the year.

It was sad to see this St. Clair West bakery with years of history go. However, the consolation is that it's already been replaced by the already equally popular Sticky Bakery.

This West Queen West bakery was a go-to spot for their cupcakes which they had been making for the longest time. Sadly, they closed their doors on Halloween.

Toronto's baking scene was rocked by the abrupt and emotional closure of all its locations which were a source for some of the city's best bread.

The last day for this Queen West cafe that people flocked to for beautifully presented avocado toast was November 6.

Though this sleepy cafe on Davenport survived being crashed into by a car, they appeared to have quietly closed down sometime after the summer.

The last day for this cheerful coffee shop in East Chinatown that also sold pantry staples was October 12.

June 25 was the last day for this Little Italy pastry shop that cranked out impressive croissants for over two years.