Toronto cafe known for pretty brunch permanently closing

A Toronto restaurant and cafe known for serving up some of Toronto's prettiest brunch items has announced they'll soon be permanently closing.

Baddies has had a good run of six years, and has even expanded since opening with an indie chain of donut and coffee shops called Cops.

Although it's nice we'll still be able to get our hands on fluffy Cops mini donuts, the beautifully presented hot cakes and breakfast sandwiches offered at Baddies will be gone forever and they'll definitely be missed.

"We've made the extremely difficult decision to shut down Baddies permanently," reads a closing announcement posted to social media, "due to the ongoing realities and complexities" of the current situation after years of lockdowns.

The announcement is signed by owner Alex White.

"Baddies started shortly after the passing of my Dad and it paid homage to him and a dream that we shared together," he wrote. "I know he'd be proud of this amazing place and what we achieved over the past six years."

They'll be moving on to focus on other projects, and Cops will run out of Baddies in the evenings until further notice.