Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bonne nouvelle toronto

Toronto bakery known for its unique croissants is permanently closing

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After operating in Toronto for two years, one of our prettiest pastry shops is shutting down.

Bonne Nouvelle has made an impression with their cute pink interior and desserts that combine French and Korean inspiration, even just the couple years they've been open.

Now, they've officially announced they're closing for good.

"We're so sad to announce that we'll be closing our doors," reads a post on social media from Bonne Nouvelle.

"This experience has been extremely challenging but rewarding for us. We've enjoyed sharing our passion, story and laughs with you. We feel very honored to be a part of the Little Italy community."

Lots of people commented on the post saying they'd miss the storefront, including local businesses Tsuchi Cafe and Snapture This

Luckily for them, even though the physical store for Bonne Nouvelle is closing down, the business won't be disappearing completely. They're going to stay open on an online-only basis for preorders, pickups and pop-ups, and their social media will remain active.

Their operating hours for the week have been adjusted to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Their last day open will be June 25.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's famous shipping container market just got a huge expansion

Toronto is getting its first hot pot tower stacked on top of a bubble tea

A vast Toronto fast-food dead zone is now a hilarious fake conspiracy theory

Toronto bakery known for its unique croissants is permanently closing

Swiss Chalet is permanently closing a Toronto location that people loved to hate

15 farms for strawberry picking near Toronto

Toronto restaurant shuts down indefinitely due to inflation and food shortages

Global Japanese cheese tart store that closed in Toronto reopening just outside the city