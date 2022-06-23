Toronto bakery known for its unique croissants is permanently closing

After operating in Toronto for two years, one of our prettiest pastry shops is shutting down.

Bonne Nouvelle has made an impression with their cute pink interior and desserts that combine French and Korean inspiration, even just the couple years they've been open.

Now, they've officially announced they're closing for good.

"We're so sad to announce that we'll be closing our doors," reads a post on social media from Bonne Nouvelle.

"This experience has been extremely challenging but rewarding for us. We've enjoyed sharing our passion, story and laughs with you. We feel very honored to be a part of the Little Italy community."

Lots of people commented on the post saying they'd miss the storefront, including local businesses Tsuchi Cafe and Snapture This.

Luckily for them, even though the physical store for Bonne Nouvelle is closing down, the business won't be disappearing completely. They're going to stay open on an online-only basis for preorders, pickups and pop-ups, and their social media will remain active.

Their operating hours for the week have been adjusted to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Their last day open will be June 25.