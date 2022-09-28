Toronto cafe that was a neighbourhood favourite has permanently closed

A sleepy Toronto neighbourhood just lost one of the great cafes in their area for good.

Davenport's Crosscut Coffee has permanently closed, their last social media post wishing people a happy Labour Day long weekend.

The spot was a source for thoughtfully-curated coffees and cafe fare like soup, scones and sandwiches in a simple and serene environment.

They also sold beans from owner Mark Hayward's Stouffville-based coffee project Velvet Sunrise, which survives the cafe.

The coffee shop had managed to stay open after an SUV rammed into the front of the store and completely destroyed it over a year ago in May 2021.

Velvet Sunrise is still selling single origin and signature blend coffees, which can be purchased online. They also do wholesale if you're a cafe owner in town missing the taste of Crosscut's java.