Toronto cafe beloved by its neighbourhood permanently closing after 13 years

A community cafe that's been well-loved by its surrounding Toronto neighbourhood for 13 years has announced it's shutting down.

Tampered Press has brought a lot of good energy and coffee to its Dundas West area over those years, but now the cafe has taken to social media to let people know they're closing.

"Almost thirteen years ago, I opened The Tampered Press. Today, I am announcing that I have decided to sell the space. This is the most difficult thing I have done in my life. There was never going to be the right time or an easy exit," reads a closing announcement post.

"My staff are my family. You, the regulars, you have been our lifeblood. And the staff, past and present, and the regulars, together you are my absolute reason for the shop being a success. Especially these last few years, you have all been my life support."

The post also lets people know they should stay tuned for "the next chapter for our cafe," saying, "yes you will still have a local cafe."

Tampered Press confirmed with blogTO that though Tampered Press will close, a similar cafe employing many of the same staff should be opening in its place.

Tampered Press also once ran a spot that sold booze on Ossington called Tipsy Tamper, though that has closed as well.

"I hope and would like to make everyday a celebration of the shop, and the last 13 years. A celebration of the staff, past and present, that helped build the shop. A celebration of you, the regulars, that injected the joy, support and strength to continue day in and out. And a celebration of Momma E, baker extraordinaire, 'mom' to many, and the person that I could not have, and would not have, done this without," reads the post.

"If you have pictures of the shop, send them. Memories, please write them. Email. Instagram. On paper. In person. Your memories are our memories. And we want to acknowledge and appreciate them all. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. With tears in my eyes, and love in my heart, thank you."

Tampered Press is closing at the end of 2022, most likely on December 31.

"For me, it was the right time to retire The Tampered Press, and honestly, if the appropriate buyer hadn't come along, I would continue to run the shop. I wanted to make sure the community continued to have a hub with the same welcoming vibe, warm atmosphere that The Press exuded," Tampered Press owner Caitlyn Zannoni tells blogTO.

"The space will continue to be a cafe with a similar vibe, run by Elektra from Morning Parade."

Morning Parade has been operating in the Upper Beaches for about three and a half years.

"Going forward, my mom (our baker) and I plan to take some time to reflect on the best years of our lives, and otherwise, I'm going to see what opportunities present themselves. Leaving the shop wasn't about any future plan, it was about knowing when to listen to my mind and body and it was about finding someone with renewed energy for the shop," says Zannoni.

"We feel like the luckiest people in the world to have been able to be a part of The Tampered Press, a space we built, but the community created."