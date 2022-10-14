Eat & Drink
Toronto neighbourhood cafe has permanently closed and locals blame construction

A neighbourhood cafe in Toronto known for sandwiches and pastries has permanently closed its doors.

Juliana Social was an adorable space in East Chinatown that filled a local need for simple eats and staples like snacks and of course, coffee.

They also provided more than the standard cafe, conveniently stocking a range of pantry staples. During lockdowns, they operated a grocery service available for pickup and delivery.

Social media posts from the cafe slowed last year, and they only posted once to their Instagram in 2022.

Now, a local regular posted to Facebook that the cafe's time was up.

They were still slinging drinks and sandwiches, and selling off their groceries and products like chips, Greek olive oil, coffee and hand sanitizer for 50 per cent off. 

One person commented on the Facebook post saying that they suspected ongoing nearby construction may have hurt the business. Other people commented that the people running the cafe were nice and that they'd had lovely experiences there.

The final day for Juliana Social was October 12.

