Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
leahs toronto

Toronto bakery permanently closed after over a decade in business

Posted 6 hours ago
A bakery that's long resided on a certain Toronto corner has now permanently closed its doors.

Leah's was known for their biscotti and other baked goods, but now their storefront is gone for good. Notes were posted in the window of the bakery and on social media announcing the closure.

Both the Leah's brand and the actual Leah behind the bakery are returning to their wholesale roots. Before the shop was opened, items like the biscotti were sold at retailers across Toronto.

"The Leah's biscotti business will continue and will now be produced by Jamie Weksberg, founder of Branded Bites and will continue to be available in retail stores around the GTA under the 'Leah's Bakery' name," Leah's owner Leah Kalish tells blogTO.

As for Kalish herself, she's going to continue supplying other baked goods to restaurants, stores and caterers, working out of a commercial kitchen while also trying out semi-retirement.

"I have four grandkids to squish," says Kalish. "It's time."

The last day for Leah's was April 15. A new business called Sticky Bakery is moving into the space.

