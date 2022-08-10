30 restaurants to eat at during Summerlicious 2022

Summerlicious 2022 is coming to Toronto, and with it great deals on lots of excellent food in the city with all kinds of prix fixe meals with price points starting as low as $20.

Spend a lot or save your bucks, try something new or an old favourite: the festival is back with a vengeance, and Toronto restaurant goers are hungry for it.

Here are some restaurants you might want to check out at Summerlicious 2022.

New & Notable

This Dundas West restaurant is offering a $25 dinner with options like dal makhani and butter chicken for mains.

Luxurious and accessible, this restaurant at Yorkville's Park Hyatt is doing a high end lunch and dinner with options like beef tartare and grilled summer squash.

King West's splashy new restaurant that's also accessible is doing a ritzy dinner with options for spicy salmon sushi, truffle chicken and key lime pie.

Lunch and dinner at this accessible Entertainment District restaurant includes lots of options for signature sushi, including vegetarian varieties.

This Financial District gastropub is offering lunch and dinner that includes raddichio salad and corn risotto.

Crudo, tostadas, short ribs and snapper are all options on the prix fixe dinner menu at this King West restaurant.

Old Favourites

Dinner at this Yonge and Eglinton mainstay can entail classics like focaccia, pasta and stuffed eggplant.

Mungo bean soup, chicken chicharon, lechon, beef pare and lots of ube desserts are all on extensive lunch and dinner menus at this beloved Don Mills restaurant, which is also accessible.

This King East favourite is serving options that include mango salad, dumplings, noodles and mango sticky rice for their prix fixe dinner.

The place to go for a pint in Yorkville for years, you'll find chilled soup, terrine, gnocchi and sticky toffee pudding as options on lunch and dinner menus here.

People love pizza and pasta from this Harbord Village powerhouse (which is accesible), and now you can try it for a great price, bookended with burrata and tiramisu.

Chaat, smoked trout, butter chicken and curries are all options on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at this St. Clair West standby.

Vegetarian-Friendly

Lunch and dinner menus at this West Queen West restaurant include lots of vegan options like eggplant, olives, tomato salad, soup, a vegan stew and meatballs, and baklava.

This accessible Upper Beaches restaurant is doing a dinner with options for a vegan salad, burger and beignets.

Head to this charming restaurant in Little Italy for a totally vegan prix fixe dinner heavily inspired by the traditional flavours and techniques of Mexico.

Located on Danforth East, this accessible Ethiopian restaurant is doing a totally vegan prix fixe dinner with options like scrambled tofu, a vegan combo with injera, and a coffee ceremony to finish it all off.

Plant-based meets Italian with lunch and dinner menus at this Queen West restaurant that include garlic knots, veggie fritto misto and lots of pizza.

This accessible restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton is a favourite for Thai, and they're offering vegan options for salad, summer rolls, noodle dishes and curries for lunch and dinner.

Great Patio

This accessible King West restaurant has a fantastic patio for digging into lunches and dinners of salads, pasta and pavlova.

Head over to the Canary District to find this spacious and casual patio where a prix fixe dinner with options for nachos, cheesy tots and burgers in the sunshine can be yours.

Though it's atop the Gardiner Museum near University and Bloor, this restaurant is accessible, and is serving a fancy prix fixe lunch on their rooftop patio that includes options such as croquettes, ceviche, gnocchi and soba noodles.

The Junction Triangle is home to this Italian restaurant with a darling romantic patio serving a prix fixe dinner of quintessential mozzarella, pasta and steak.

Float above the Entertainment District on this accessible patio upper floor with a prix fixe dinner menu offering ceviche, salmon and beef skewers.

Tucked away near Yonge and Dundas, this restaurant has a cute upper floor patio for a summery prix fixe lunch or dinner of soup, salad and a good old English pie.

Cheap & Cheerful

Taste the work of up and coming chefs for a great price at this King East restaurant staffed by students where you can grab hummus, burrata, Balinese fish stew and pork chops for lunch or dinner.

If comforting and affordable Thai is what you're looking for, this Little Italy restaurant is doing lunches and dinners with options of fried tofu, summer rolls, sausages, pad see ew, curry and pineapple sticky rice.

Arancini or brussel sprouts, a signature pizza and a dessert are what you'll get for a great deal on a lunch or dinner from this Annex pizzeria.

This well-priced College St. community hub is offering reasonable lunches and dinners with filling options like their latkes, soups and brisket.

Filipino food in Parkdale doesn't break the bank with a dinner of lumpia, adobo and halo-halo from this restaurant.

Try Crossing the Bridge rice noodle soup at this restaurant in North York offering it in a prix fixe menu for lunch and dinner with an appetizer and dessert.