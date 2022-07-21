Eat & Drink
Summerlicious announces 2022 restaurant list

Summerlicious is finally back for 2022 in Toronto after taking two long years off, and it's coming up next month.

From August 12 to 28, over 200 Toronto restaurants will be serving special prix fixe menus, and they start taking reservations on July 28.

The full list of restaurants participating in the city-wide celebration this year has just been released.

Big changes to Summerlicious this year include the addition of new price points, some higher and some lower.

  • Lunch price points are now $20, $27, $34, $41, $48 and $55.
  • Dinner price points are now $25, $35, $ 45, $55, $65 and $75.

Some places offering the new $20 lunch price point include Free Times Cafe, Bar Bacan, Yunshang Rice Noodle, Crystal Thani and Detroit Pizzeria.

Some higher end places going all out with the new $75 dinner prix fixe are Sash, Joni, Reign and Chiado.

Hector Vasquez at Joni
