Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
summerlicious 2022

Summerlicious is returning to Toronto in 2022 after a two year hiatus

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Summerlicious will be back in 2022 in Toronto, one of many events we'll see returning after being on hiatus for a couple years.

On April 8 Mayor John Tory officially announced the return of the festival, during which restaurants across the city offer prix fixe menus, and there will be even more options for this year.

There are lots of other changes coming to Summerlicious 2022 as well, all intended to help Toronto's restaurant industry bounce back. 

Restaurants can apply to be a part of Summerlicious from April 14 to 29, and to make it easier for them in 2022, application fees are being waived. There's now a simplified online application process and restaurants will have greater flexibility in setting price points and menus. Participation should be confirmed by mid-May.

In addition to the usual $27 lunch/$35 dinner, $34 lunch/$45 dinner and $41 lunch/$55 dinner categories, there will also be new $20 lunch/$25 dinner, $48 lunch/$65 dinner and $55 lunch/$75 dinner price point categories.

Summerlicious will also have new timing this year, running from August 12 to 28, the dates changed at the "behest of the industry" according to Tory.

Tory made the announcement from George Brown's The Chefs' House, joined by Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson. Tory called the hiatus "two years of misery."

"It's an opportunity for us to be thankful that we are back," said Thompson.

"I encourage Toronto residents to continue supporting and celebrating the revival of Toronto restaurants by safely joining friends and dining in locally," said Tory.

Summerlicious and Winterlicious were first implemented in 2003, and since then have served almost 8 million meals over the years, generating $353 million for local restaurants.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Summerlicious is returning to Toronto in 2022 after a two year hiatus

Secret Toronto sandwich shop sells out on first night of business

Famous YouTuber's burger joint is coming to Toronto cafes in random partnership

Toronto just got a new speakeasy but you'll need a secret passcode to get in

Toronto is getting a Pokémon-themed Japanese maid cafe later this month

Pizza joint that was the first of its kind in Toronto is permanently closing

Man takes photo in the same spot in Toronto 40 years later

Toronto restaurant that became TikTok famous has permanently closed