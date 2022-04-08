Summerlicious is returning to Toronto in 2022 after a two year hiatus

Summerlicious will be back in 2022 in Toronto, one of many events we'll see returning after being on hiatus for a couple years.

On April 8 Mayor John Tory officially announced the return of the festival, during which restaurants across the city offer prix fixe menus, and there will be even more options for this year.

There are lots of other changes coming to Summerlicious 2022 as well, all intended to help Toronto's restaurant industry bounce back.

Restaurants can apply to be a part of Summerlicious from April 14 to 29, and to make it easier for them in 2022, application fees are being waived. There's now a simplified online application process and restaurants will have greater flexibility in setting price points and menus. Participation should be confirmed by mid-May.

In addition to the usual $27 lunch/$35 dinner, $34 lunch/$45 dinner and $41 lunch/$55 dinner categories, there will also be new $20 lunch/$25 dinner, $48 lunch/$65 dinner and $55 lunch/$75 dinner price point categories.

Summerlicious will also have new timing this year, running from August 12 to 28, the dates changed at the "behest of the industry" according to Tory.

Tory made the announcement from George Brown's The Chefs' House, joined by Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson. Tory called the hiatus "two years of misery."

"It's an opportunity for us to be thankful that we are back," said Thompson.

"I encourage Toronto residents to continue supporting and celebrating the revival of Toronto restaurants by safely joining friends and dining in locally," said Tory.

Summerlicious and Winterlicious were first implemented in 2003, and since then have served almost 8 million meals over the years, generating $353 million for local restaurants.