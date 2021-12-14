Restaurants for New Year's Eve 2022 dinner in Toronto will be open for indoor dining this year. After most of us celebrated at home last year, these places are bursting to show out with their most impressive dishes and wildest parties.

Here are 40 restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto.

Celebrate "Midnight at Myth" at this splashy new restaurant with bold decor on King West, where you can kick off the New Year with Greek cuisine and a full-on "sensory experience."

Bubbles will start off your meal at Bloordale restaurant, and from there you can move on to shrimp siu mai, endive and persimmon salad, and mains of roasted duck, miso black cod and shiitake mushroom rice cake.

A welcome glass of prosecco and live DJ will be waiting at the masquerade party that's going to be held at this King West restaurant on New Year's Eve. There are several seatings for dinner with oysters and options like corn fritters, crab salad, truffle fried rice and Cornish hen.

Three bands will be playing at this Queen West restaurant while you gorge on food until 1:30 in the morning to bid farewell to 2021. Expect a lamb roast, oysters and sparkling wine, and late hours with drinks until 3 a.m. and music until 4 a.m.

Wine pairings are available for a set New Year's menu of oysters, seaweed and stout bread rolls, leek with truffle, beef striploin with oxtail ragout, and a black forest honey cake at this Ossington restaurant.

The second gala seating is already sold out for New Year's Eve at this Financial District restaurant, so act fast if you want to get in on the first seating for a five-course menu that includes options like oysters, scallops, smoked salmon, Wagyu, duck, their famous "King's Cake" and even a "disco ball" dessert.

This restaurant on King West is doing it big with a $125 menu plus an optional $50 wine pairing. A party with a DJ starts at 10 p.m. and goes until late at night.

A "Hollywood" bash starts at 10 p.m. at this swanky Beaches hotspot following two Mediterreanean-inspired dinner seatings. The first is $95 for three courses, the second is $225 for four courses plus a ticket to the gala bash, and both have the option to add on $50 wine pairings.

This Peruvian restaurant in the Financial District will be transformed for their "Forest of Hikari" party with live immersive entertainment, DJs, and a deluxe set menu that includes items like black cod, yellowtail sashimi and Wagyu striploin.

Three seatings with ascending price points are available for New Year's at this Yorkville restaurant serving a dinner with options like oysters, shrimp toast, scallops, smacked cucumber salad, fried rice, crispy chicken and an oolong sundae. Complimentary glass of champs included.

Feel like you've escaped to the deep jungle for the night at this Entertainment District restaurant serving a surprise five-course menu that includes an amuse bouche, shared appetizers, soup, salad, a main and dessert. They'll also have welcome cocktails, and later on, DJ entertainment.

Get started on your resolutions early at this vegan Italian restaurant on Dundas West that's serving a New Year's dinner for $90 per person that includes focaccia, beet tartare, grilled squash, roasted cauliflower, wild mushroom and leek ravioli, and a chocolate dome.

Get a fresh start to your New Year by dining at this King East area restaurant near St. Lawrence Market that's doing two seatings for six-course prix fixe dinners accompanied by live music. Expect a menu with options like burrata, steak tartare, foie gras, lobster gnocchi and yuzu panna cotta. Vegetarian options are available.

This Bloordale brewery is changing things up for New Year's Eve with a wine party that will have a four-course tasting menu with wine pairings where ticketed guests will get the restaurant to themselves. Never fear if you can't snag tickets and don't like wine: at 10 p.m. the place opens up to everyone and there'll be a free saison tower at midnight.

If you're looking for a seafood extravaganza this New Year's Eve, you can find it at this Beaches restaurant serving a five-course menu of a seafood platter, blinis and caviar, ahi tuna tartare, scallop and bacon, lobster and duck confit, and a dessert duo. Top it off with a champagne toast at midnight.

A special menu at this Junction French-Moroccan restaurant includes oysters, a mezze platter, and options like beef tartare, fried sardines, tenderloin, tagine, sea bream, and desserts like poached pear or a "gazelle horn."

A five-course tasting menu includes sashimi, lobster and Wagyu at this restaurant in the Entertainment District. Complimentary bubbles await upon arrival, and live jazz will be played by a live band throughout the evening.

Cozy up to New Year's Eve dinner at this elegant restaurant near King and Portland, where a prix fixe menu includes a cacio e pepe puff, chopped salad, bay scallop crudo, shrimp bisque, Parisienne gnocchi, Alaskan king crab, striploin and red velvet truffles.

This hotel on West Queen West is doing it big for New Year's Eve with a dinner that starts with Parker House rolls for the table and includes options like potted shrimp, crispy duck, mushroom tourtiere, beef short rib, creme brulee and raspberry sorbet.

Pop over to King and Portland to find this ultra-cool restaurant serving an NYE menu that starts with a glass of champagne on arrival, then continues with choices like torched hamachi, shrimp ceviche, baked taleggio, braised short rib, black cod and a "Snickers" bar.

New Year's at this St. Clair West restaurant entails a meal with options like roasted beet salad, crab cakes, beef brisket, turkey roulade, mushroom ravioli and a Paris Brest dessert.

New Year's in Scarborough is a feast and a party at this Turkish restaurant where a three-course set menu will be accompanied by the entertainment of live music, a belly dancer and a DJ.

This Junction restaurant is doing a four-course prix fixe dinner for New Year's. They often sell out of spots for the occasion, so don't underestimate this lovely little place and book fast.

Harbord Vilage is where to find this Italian restaurant where they're "feeling 2022." Bubbly and a four-course menu that includes a snack, appetizer, pasta or pizza or another main, and dessert.

A special menu at this restaurant near King West includes an amuse bouche trio, baked oyster "poutine," squid tacos, striploin and a Christmas tree "three milks" cake. Vegetarian options and wine pairings are available.

New Year's dinner at this Harbord Village restaurant includes oysters, chopped salad, foie gras parfait, tuna tataki, herb spaetzle, halibut, smoked brisket and passion fruit posset.

Dine in the sky for New Year's at this coveted Financial District destination 54 floors in the air. They're serving a seven-course tasting menu that includes Atlantic oysters, scallops, halibut, Alberta filet and chocolate cake.

Shake things up for New Year's with a French restaurant in Little Italy that's doing a special menu with a glass of bubbles, organic sourdough, Nova Scotia salmon, Fogo Island turbot, chicken supreme and Brie de Meaux.

This French restaurant on King West is ringing in the New Year with two seatings for a "flappers and fedoras" themed celebration with live 1920s-style jazz. One seating is for a three-course meal and the other is for a four-course meal, with optional wine pairings available.

Have a very Italian New Year by dining at this restaurant near the Rogers Centre serving a menu that includes an amuse bouche, antipasto, pasta, a surf and turf main course, and dessert.

Get fancy for New Year's with dinner at this King West restaurant that's serving sous vide salmon with caviar, lobster, a truffle cheeseburger spring roll, a crispy veal sweetbread Thai boneless wing, striploin and a chocolate pave.

A three-course prix fixe dinner menu that includes a starter, main and dessert is being served at this Church Wellesley Village "nerd bar" for New Year's.

Celebrate the coming year with Greek food at this Danforth restaurant, where they'll have a four-course meal, live band, belly dancing and complimentary glass of champagne at midnight.

The restaurant spaces at this grocery emporium near Bay and Bloor are hosting NYE dinners where you can feast on options like devilled eggs, pasta, veal shank and chocolate budino.

Find delicious Italian to end the year off right at this King West restaurant where there are two seatings for five-course meals with a prosecco toast.

This newly renovated bar in the Fairmont Hotel in the Financial District is serving a New Year's meal that includes caviar, oysters and a four-course meal.

Both locations of this Mediterranean restaurant are doing an NYE dinner. Downtown will have a DJ and uptown will have live music, and there are optional wine pairings available with both dinners.

A collaborative seven-course tasting menu produced with the help of special guest chefs is being served at this Riverside restaurant for two seatings.

This restaurant at Dupont and Shaw is doing a six-course menu with lobster, tuna carpaccio, foie gras, black cod, tenderloin, and coconut sherry cake for New Year's Eve.

A five-course menu with tuna conserva, burrata, salad, pasta, pavlova and prosecco can be had at this Leslieville restaurant where you can ring in the New Year.