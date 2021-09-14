30 restaurants to eat at during DineTOgether 2021 in Toronto

Restaurants to eat at during DineTOgether 2021 in Toronto are taking part in a program similar to Summerlicious with prix fixe menus that range from $15 to $50 at 275 locations, on offer from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. The wide range of cuisines the city has to offer is now at your fingertips for affordable prices, so you'll want to check it out.

Here are some restaurants to eat at during DineTOgether.

New & Notable

Dinner at this recently opened King West restaurant includes your choice of heirloom tomato salad or charred octopus for an appetizer, followed by a main dish of a wild mushroom and cheese quesadilla or a hanger steak tostada.

This new cocktail bar and restaurant on Queen West is doing a crispy cauliflower appetizer followed by a bavette steak with cherry tomatos, potatoes and kale for dinner.

This new little ramen shop in Roncesvalles Village has options for chicken karaage, pork ramen with house noodles and white miso vegan ramen on lunch and dinner menus.

This new French Moroccan restaurant on Dundas West is serving coq au vin or basteeya (a braised chicken, phyllo, cinnamon and brown butter hollandaise dish) for dinner, with sfenj cinnamon sugar donuts with pomegranate glaze, tahini caramel and burnt honey ice cream for dessert.

A lunch of smashed cucumber salad with chicken or veggie dumplings or a dinner of shredded chicken noodles and General Tao's chicken could be yours from this restaurat near Yonge and Bloor.

This new brunch restaurant on West Queen West is serving lunch with an option of smoke salmon on Irish soda bread or pate on toast, then a choice of veggie curry or quiche. They're also doing dinner with an option of veggie curry or bangers and mash, with a dessert of Eton Mess or sticky toffee pudding.

Old Favourites

This Italian mainstay is doing a $30 dinner at both Eglinton and Danforth locations, as well as a $20 lunch at Danforth. Expect options like roasted bone marrow, risotto, antipasto, burgers and porchetta sandwiches.

The Junction Triangle is home to this seafood fave that's serving your choice of mussels escabeche or shrimp cocktail for an app with Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout or Newfoundland cod as a main.

If classic French is what you're after, head to Leslieville for a dinner of truffle Cornish hen and chocolate mousse from this beloved restaurant.

Koreatown has this restaurant that's been around forever and is serving a lunch or dinner of edamame with your choice of tofu stone bowl or bulgoki.

Craving English pub food? Yorkville has this restaurant that'll be doing lunch and dinner with hearty options like squash soup, grilled salmon, curried roasted cauliflower, bangers and mash, mushroom toast and ham hock terrine.

This popular Dundas West restaurant is doing a BLT-stuffed Jamaican patty and their OG fried chicken dinner with rice and peas, creamy coleslaw and sweet sriracha for both lunch and dinner.

Vegetarian-Friendly

Bayview is where you'll find this restaurant that will have vegan options for dips and a plate of falafel, grilled vegetables and lentils.

Get a taste of Burmese cuisine at this North York restaurant where you can find vegan options like pickled ginger salad, eggplant tofu mash and Malay vegetable curry.

Vegan options at this St. Clair West restaurant include red lentil soup, quinoa kale salad, Szechuan Chinese broccoli and a vegan wrap with roasted veggies, quinoa and avocado.

You can opt for a totally vegan dinner when you get the prix fixe at this West Queen West restaurant, which is serving lasagna and chocolate avo mousse.

Vegans and Thai food lovers can eat together happily at this restaurant in the King East area that has vegan options for an appetizer platter, pad thai and green curry.

Kensington is where to go to find this restaurant serving falafel, a mushroom hummus bowl, hummus chips salad, a falafel bowl and a blueberry malabi dessert, all of which can be made vegan.

Great Patio

Located at the Gardiner Museum near University and Bloor, this restaurant with a rooftop patio is offering a prix fixe lunch with options like confit chicken bao, mushroom croquettes, a burger and fish n' chips.

Church Wellesley Village has this nerd-themed restaurant with a spacious patio where you can chow down on options like chickpea fries, bruschetta, calamari, pad thai, a burger or a Reuben sandwich.

There's a nice back patio at this Cabbagetown pub where you'll be able to get a lunch or dinner of a salted pretzel with cheesy ale dip and a AAA 10-ounce striploin.

Have a swanky lunch on a large patio at this Financial District restaurant that's serving a Branzino a La Brasa bento box with fried rice, watermelon tuna nigiri, BBQ broccoli and branzino nikkei sashimi.

Head up to the patio atop this Japanese restaurant in the Entertainment District to get a prix fixe dinner of Wagyu carpaccio and seven pieces of nigiri sushi.

There's plenty of room on the patio at this Financial District beer bar where you can snag a lunch of carnitas tacos or Nashville hot cauliflower with a kale "Cali" bowl or a burger.

Cheap & Cheerful

Queen West and Yonge and Dundas locations of this restaurant are serving an affordable lunch and dinner with options like hot and sour mushroom soup, spring rolls, noodle stir fry, spicy chicken or beef, mango salad and orange beef or chicken.

Multiple locations of this ramen chain are serving reasonably priced lunch and dinner of pork or vegetable gyoza along with their signature noodle soup.

This St. Clair West restaurant is doing budget-friendly prix fixe menus with spring rolls for an appetizer, pad thai for a lunch main and tamarind crispy beef for a dinner main.

Near Yonge and College, this restaurant is serving up prix fixe meals that won't break the bank with options for ramen, rice bowls, small tapas dishes, wok-fried dishes and desserts.

Go to Roncesvalles Village to get a low-cost dinner of an arepa with yuca fries and flan with dulce de leche from this Argentinian restaurant.

Dinner from this St. Clair West joint includes a beef brisket, pulled pork or feature sandwich with fries and coleslaw with either hush puppies or "campfire" fudge brownies.

See the full list of restuarants on the DineTOgether website.