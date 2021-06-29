30 curblane patios for outdoor dining in Toronto by neighbourhood

Curblane patios in Toronto are here thanks to the city's popular CafeTO initiative. Stroll down the sidewalk in any neighbourhood and you’ll undoubtedly come across lively curblane patios. The city feels alive again, just in time for a humid summer that screams, "Patio time!"

Here are some curblane patios in Toronto where you can chill out and take it all in.

Annex

Crafty Coyote offers up an enviable selection of craft beer. Be prepared to want to sample a little of everything while you bask in the sunshine on their new curblane set up.

Beaches

Should you happen to find yourself on Queen Street East craving some Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern cuisine, look no further than the curbside patio at Limon Restaurant. Get a delicious meal crafted with local ingredients as you soak up those laid back Beaches vibes.

Bloordale Village

You may already be familiar with The Three Speed's charming backyard patio. Now you can enjoy all that this Bloordale destination has on tap while keeping an eye on the comings and goings of Bloor street.

Bloorcourt

At The Piston, good music and good food are back on the menu now that this Bloorcourt hot spot has a curblane patio! Grab a drink and jam out.

Brockton Village

Not only does Swan Dive have an awesome streetside patio to enjoy cocktails and beer, they’ll also be hosting pop up art shows throughout the summer.

Cabbagetown

Who among us can resist traditional pub fare on a newly installed curblane patio? Who among us?! At House on Parliament you'll find all the food and drink and patio-time your heart desires, as this local favourite is one of ten new curblane patios added to Cabbagetown this year.

Chinatown

If you’re not familiar with El Mocambo’s neon palm tree sign, you need to spend more time in Chinatown! The infamous music venue has seen the neighbourhood go through many transformations since its inception in 1948, not the least of which is the installation of its new curb lane patio, aptly named "Under The Neon Palms".

Chinatown East

For a unique spot that feels as familiar and comforting as your parents’ basement in the 90s, look no further than Farside in Chinatown East. The bar's eclectic living room atmosphere extends outdoors to a curblane patio that will surely make you feel right at home.

Church Wellesley Village

A popular destination in the heart of the Church and Wellesley Village, The Drink's curb lane patio is a perfect spot for coffee, cocktails, and pizza. You may even be lucky enough catch some of Toronto's top talent performing a drag show or two!

Corktown

A favourite local Corktown spot, Henrietta Lane's atmosphere is perfect for harnessing that small-town feeling without ever having to leave the city. Their new patio means you don't even have to leave the curb.

Corso Italia

For an authentic Neopolitan experience, head to Pizza e Pazzi's curbside patio in Corso Italia. Translated from Italian, the name means "Pizza and the Crazies", which makes sense because you'll go nuts for their menu.

Danforth

Off the Hook Fishbar is giving land lovers a chance to sample some seaside favourites, curbside. Pull up a patio chair and enjoy their incredible menu.

Danforth East

A mainstay of Danforth East since 2013, The Wren serves up Ontario craft beer, cocktails, and a cool street side patio in a homey neighbourhood where everybody knows your name. Or at least, *you* know your name. I hope.

Dundas West

A rustic curbside set-up is ready to greet you outside of one of Dundas West's most popular bars, Get Well. Humid weather means nothing when you can cool off with some refreshing patio bevvies.

Etobicoke

This popular food-truck-turned-take-out-spot is no stranger to curb side service, but this time Dope as Duck is doing it patio style. You're in for a treat with menu items like their award winning mac n' cheese.

Harbord Village

One of three Piano Piano locations in Toronto, the Harbord Village spot is serving up a patio at both 88 and 89 Harbord Street. For those craving sophisticated Italian food in a light and fun atmosphere, look no further.

The Junction

Would you prefer a booth or a table? The answer is always BOOTH! Indie Alehouse’s curblane patio is set up with partitions to give you an outdoor version of boothlike privacy.

King East

Who doesn’t love a classic diner experience? George Street Diner has set up a curblane location so you never have to worry about missing out on the comfort that only a traditional Irish joint can provide.

King West

Superstitious about having a good time? Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! has got your back. Named after the superstition that repeating the word "Rabbit" at the beginning of each month brings you good fortune, it looks like it worked! Their patio in King West is nothing if not a lucky find.

Leslieville

Avling Kitchen and Brewery boasts a large curblane patio with one of the most iconic symbols of summer: Muskoka chairs! Cottage Life is an attitude, baby. Kick back, set your email auto-reply to "out of office" and lean into the idea of ordering a second round of everything.

Little Italy

There’s no doubt one of the best things to do in Little Italy is eat. Life is short, and curb lane patio season only comes once a year, so if you’re visiting Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Pizza Bar, give yourself the gift of indulgence by ordering some of their Italian fare.

Mount Pleasant

Wild Chicory's is the place to enjoy an extensive cocktail list, and Canadian dishes with a twist. If you're in the Mount Pleasant area, have a seat on this curblane for a fresh take on the food and drinks you love.

North York

There's no question about it, ramen is delicious. Kenzo Ramen's Yonge and Sheppard patio dishes out a variety of ramen options to die for.

Ossington

In addition to their backyard patio, Sweaty Betty's is ready for you to imbibe their spirits out front. One of the first bars on the now well populated Ossington strip, this year's curblane spot is sure to be a favourite.

Parkdale

You'll feel like you’re on a tropical vacation when you see the drinks list at The Shameful Tiki Room. Grab a seat on the patio and if you're with your social bubble, try the Volcano Bowl!

West Queen West

Nuit Social's adorable curb lane patio is outfitted with black checkered tablecloths, which gives it a delightful street cafe vibe. Known for their Social Boards and Social Plates, watch as passersby eye your orders with envy.

Riverside

It's always time for tacos, especially now that La Carnita has expanded their Riverside location to include a curb lane patio. After your meal, cleanse your palette with a refreshing cocktail. Life is good.

Roncesvalles Village

Roncy is spoiled for choice when it comes to curb lane patios offering a unique outdoor dining experience, and Cider House is no exception. If you love a wide selection of cold cider on a hot day, this is the spot for you.

Yonge and St Clair

You know what they say, more is more! At PATIO Yonge + St Clair there are more dining options than you could wish for with eleven different restaurants to choose from. You’ll quite simply have to make several visits in order to find out which you love most.

Yonge and Eglinton

Definitely a pearl in Midtown, Oystermine's curblane patio is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to treat yourself to an outdoor oyster experience.