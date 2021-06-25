Massive new patio in Toronto lets you order food from 11 neighbourhood restaurants

This one is for the indecisive patio connoisseurs who want a little bit of everything from various restaurants and cuisines.

PATIO at 1503 Yonge St. provides the opportunity to dine outdoors while eating food from a whopping eleven local restaurants.

The restaurants available include; 9 Bars, Ambiyan on Yonge, Barnsteiner's, Boccone Deli and Pizza Bar, Brownes Bistro, Capocaccia Trattoria, Cucina Buca, Mary Be Kitchen, Mermaid Fish and Grill House, Midtown Gastro Hub and Zelden's Deli and Desserts.

From Indian, Italian, Mediterranean seafood and vegan options among many other choices- even the pickiest of eaters should be satisfied.

Executive Director of the Yonge and St.Clair BIA, Mackenzie Keast tells blogTO that "The response from diners has been phenomenal so far. They really enjoy that you can order from a whole host of different restaurants and try different things."

Once you're seated at a picnic table, there is a QR code to scan with your phone and are then presented with the menu of various restaurants to order from.

You're able to order as from as many restaurants as your heart desires. Apple Pecan Salad ($15.99) from Midtown Gastro Pub, Bigoli Al'Anantra ($21.00) from Cucina Buca, and a Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie ($3.50) from Mary Be Kitchen - no problem!

Upon ordering the Patio teams will have your order picked up and delivered to your table within thirty to forty-five minutes.

There is also an on-site bar where you can go up and order beer, wine and cocktails.

The Patio is located at the location of the previous, Tunnel of Glam and organized by the same Youge and St. Clair BIA folks.

Referring to last weekend, Keast disclosed that in the first 3 days of opening, "we generated $7,000 in sales for our local restaurants which we're really proud about because they have really been hit hard by the pandemic."

On the Patio, there is a stunning display of interactive Toronto Island Sunset mural and is "meant to be touched with eyes closed and interpreted through textures but also enjoyed visually from afar," reads the CNIB Foundation and City of Toronto press release.

There is a handwashing station placed nearby to ensure safe sanitation practices are used before and after touching the interactive mural.

The mural was painted last year and it was designed and created in a partnership with the CNIB for the blind and partially sighted.

The neighbourhood is known for its Jazz music and outdoor series. "We are going to bring live Jazz music to the patio starting in July, preforming free. So you can come by, have a snack and a beer and enjoy free live Jazz," said Keast.

The Patio launched on June 18 and will run until September 4. It is open 3 days a week, Thursday to Saturday from 12p.m to 10p.m.

There are twenty tables are available and reservations are highly recommended.