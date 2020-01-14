You can now get all you can eat oysters in Toronto

Step aside, Toronto buck-a-shucks: there's a new oyster deal in town, and it's all you can eat.

To celebrate their opening on Yonge and the start of 2020, Oystermine is doing an AYCE oyster promotion. Everyone at the table has to opt in to receive the offer: $28 or $36 per person for all the oysters you can eat with the purchase of an entree.

The $28 tier includes one type of oyster, usually Malpeque, and for $36 you can pig out on an additional type of oyster as well, usually Kusshi. There's an hour and a half limit on the AYCE promo.

If not opting for AYCE, there are about four or five varieties of oysters on offer, and shucking is done in front of you at the bar.

Entrees are around the same price point or more, options ranging from pastas to New Zealand rack of lamb to Alaskan king crab legs and North Atlantic lobster.

The AYCE oyster promotion is running until February 2.