Buck-a-shuck oyster deals in Toronto might not be as plentiful as cheap wing nights, but there's enough of them to keep any bivalve lover satisfied. While some of these specials are limited to happy hour, many more run all evening long.

Multi-Day

Tuesday

Wednesday

Batch has their special buck-a-shuck night starting at 5 p.m.

Mr. Flamingo does dollar shuck oysters from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Nuit Social offers $1 oysters starting at 5 p.m.

Thursday

Church Aperitivo on West Queen West does cheap oysters all night long.

La Societe draws a crowd with its buck-a-shuck deal from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lbs. offers $1 oysters from open to close.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen has $1 oysters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pearl Diver does a rather special buck-a-shuck deal for those with big appetites. Every Thursday you can get 100 oysters for 100 bucks from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saks Food Hall at Yonge and Queen offers buck-a-shuck oysters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday

Montecito keeps things classy with dollar oysters and half priced champagne.

Saks Food Hall at Sherway Gardens offers buck-a-shuck oysters all day.

Sunday