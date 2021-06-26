Toronto just got a rabbit themed patio that's pet-friendly

A lucky Southwestern Cantina is the newest addition to King St. West and they are all about Rabbits and nothing too serious.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! opened at 461 King St. West on Wednesday, June 16.

The name "Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!" comes from an old superstition that says the expression on the first of the month is thought to bring good luck throughout the rest of the month.

I can't disagree, a ritual of patio drinks on the first of every month does indeed sound lucky.

"We felt like everyone needed a bit of good luck right now, hopefully leaving COVID in the past. The more people saying it the better," said the owner of Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!, Ryan Fisher.

Once restrictions are lifted, they are planning to have DJs set up in the front entrance playing music to fit a backyard BBQ vibe.

"We want to be a place where people can get together again. Unpretentious, wear what you want - just come with a positive attitude and enjoy (COVID responsibly, of course)," said Fisher.

Furry friends are also welcome to join in on the fun on the patio.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! will offer brunch on the weekend with menu items like Banana Bread Pancakes ($18), Huevos Rancheros ($17) and Smoked Trout + Avocado 'Texas' Toast ($15).

The dinner and late-night fare is split into 3 categories, "Not Tacos" which includes mostly appetizer options, various "Tacos" and "Sweet Things" which includes a S'mores Ice Cream Sandwich ($8).

They also have margaritas on tap, need we say more? The series of flavours are available in a glass or pitcher.

Beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks are also available.

The design inspiration comes from West Texas, New Mexico and northern Mexico. There is a funky aesthetic to the decor that includes a disco ball, cactus, and old trucks.

The cantina is open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.