10 vegan sandwiches in Toronto you need to try at least once

Vegan sandwiches in Toronto may be designed for plant-based eaters, but even carnivores should try some of them at least once. Despite their lack of meat, these creations are still definitely worthy of the title of sandwich and are just as hearty, convenient and comforting as their cold cut counterparts.

Here are vegan sandwiches in Toronto you should try at least once.

This Italian restaurant on Dundas West puts an emphasis on vegetarian and pescatarian fare, and that includes their vegan "filet-o-fish" on a house ciabatta bun.

The vegan cauliflower, or arnabeet, sandwich from this spot on King West stuffs fried cauliflower, garlic tomatoes and tahini into a fluffy house bun.

At this restaurant near Dundas and Dovercourt, BLT stands for beet, lettuce, tahini, a sandwich loaded with lots of layered thinly-sliced beet.

This restaurant near Lansdowne and Wallace can make their vegetarian mushroom sandwich vegan simply by subbing in vegan mayo. You can also get a vegan zucchini sandwich by requesting their Z.E.N. breakfast sandwich with no egg and extra veggies.

This spot in Little Italy is known for a variety of vegan sandwiches, but this imitation of a beefy classic has thinly sliced seitan, sautéed green peppers and onions, and a nacho "cheez" sauce.

This splashy restaurant in Yorkville may be known for their veggie burger, but this chicken sandwich deserves its moment as well, with buttermilk fried cauliflower, daikon, carrot and cilantro all on a challah bun.

Head to this place in Kensington Market that has a sandwich on the menu with cornflake crusted unchicken, sweet chilli sauce, house made mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers and sunflower miso butter on a kaiser bun.

Pop over to West Queen West to find a restaurant where they make a tempeh sandwich with arugula, mushrooms, pesto, olives, sunflower hummus, zucchini and tomato sauce on sourdough.

This restaurant on Queen West now has a meatball marinara sandwich with black bean meatballs, marinara sauce, cashew cheese, organic arugula and garlic aioli as part of their lineup.

This shop in Bloordale makes this fresh but filling vegan fennel and tomato sandwich with crispy fried breaded fennel, cashew cheese, sundried tomato pesto, charred tomato and arugula, as well as a pulled jackfruit sandwich.