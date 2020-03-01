New restaurants in Toronto have brought us new places to brunch, sip and feast. From ramen to robata to rice rolls to risotto, lots of new options have sprung up in just 29 days.

Here are the my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

This highly anticipated multi-level all-day project from Gusto 54 restaurant group (Gusto 101, Chubby's) is finally open and serving brunch, lunch, cafe fare, dinner and cocktails in Corktown.

The Hole in the Wall team has opened this new restaurant in the Junction serving wood-fired bread and sourdough pizza.

The people behind Bar Mahjong have opened this new spot inspired by the aesthetic of Wes Anderson just a few doors down on Dundas West, serving highballs and mini sandwiches on house bread.

Mount Pleasant is now home to this restaurant serving cocktails and a bistro menu featuring local ingredients.

This epic rice roll destination recently opened a downtown location in Chinatown.

The Good Hombres team has brought us a new place in Little Italy for antojitos and drinks.

Head to Cabbagetown for $5 mimosas all day every day at this brand new brunch restaurant.

Mexican and Salvadoran cuisine is now being served at this restaurant that opened near the beginning of the month in the Junction.

If you love the pork ramen at Hakata Ikkousha Ramen, try the new creamy chicken ramen now served at this new restaurant of theirs just steps away.

Contemporary Japanese is now being served at this restaurant on St. Patrick once home to Ematei.