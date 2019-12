Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Summerhill Market has plans to open an Eglinton location in 2020.

OV Sweets will be opening up to provide a vegan sweet counterpart to vegwood next door in Oakwood Village.

Closed

Aniq looks like it's officially closing its doors next week.

Other news