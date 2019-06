Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Clandestina is now serving tacos at 2107 Yonge Street.

The BarBQ Factory is serving Texas-style BBQ at 1559 O’Connor Drive.

Mad Radish just opened a new location yesterday at 120 Bloor St East.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Blondies is planning to open a location at Dundas and Ossington in September.

Closed

Jugemu will serve their final nigiri on June 30.

Other news