This Week on DineSafe: Khao San Road, Subway, Museum Tavern, Banjara, Cluck Clucks

This week on DineSafe, we discover that some of Toronto's best restaurants for Thai, fried chicken and cheeseburgers got busted by city health inspectors. Khao San Road, Museum Tavern and Cluck Clucks all received conditional passes from health inspectors.
See what other Toronto restaurants got carded by inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: May 6, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Freshii (382 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: May 6, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: May 6, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 6, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Oddseoul (90 Ossington Ave.)
- Inspected on: May 7, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: May 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and handled ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: May 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: May 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Banjara (796 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: May 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: May 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Subway (1020 Islington Ave.)
- Inspected on: May 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration, failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food, and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Rudy (69 Duncan St.)
- Inspected on: May 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.