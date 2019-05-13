This Week on DineSafe: Khao San Road, Subway, Museum Tavern, Banjara, Cluck Clucks

This week on DineSafe, we discover that some of Toronto's best restaurants for Thai, fried chicken and cheeseburgers got busted by city health inspectors. Khao San Road, Museum Tavern and Cluck Clucks all received conditional passes from health inspectors.

See what other Toronto restaurants got carded by inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Booster Juice (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: May 6, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Freshii (382 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: May 6, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Green Tea Restaurant (261 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: May 6, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lotus Garden (3460 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: May 6, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Oddseoul (90 Ossington Ave.)

Inspected on: May 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Big Smoke Burger (799 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: May 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: May 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Han Ba Tang (4862 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant (195 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: May 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and handled ice in unsanitary manner.

Morning Glory (457 King St. East)

Inspected on: May 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Museum Tavern (208 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: May 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Paramount Fine Foods (1090 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: May 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Banjara (796 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: May 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Green Grotto (832 Bay St.)

Inspected on: May 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Jules Cafe Patisserie (617 Mount Pleasant Rd.)

Inspected on: May 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Khao San Road (11 Charlotte St.)

Inspected on: May 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Subway (1020 Islington Ave.)

Inspected on: May 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Cluck Clucks (222 The Esplanade)

Inspected on: May 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration, failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food, and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Rudy (69 Duncan St.)