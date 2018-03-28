The Best Cheeseburgers in Toronto
The best cheeseburgers in Toronto are some of the best you’ll ever have. Smashed flat, piled high, spicy, old school or just plain epic, when it comes to the greatest cheeseburger styles we don’t have to choose in this city.
Here are the best cheeseburgers in Toronto.
The seven-ounce burgers at both an Etobicoke and Baby Point location of this place are grilled over real Canadian hardwood fires. Customizability is king here, and you can even get your burger stuffed with gorgonzola or cheddar, but specialty options like their “Coronary,” four cheese burger, or “Bistro” brie aren’t to be missed.
Around for forever, this Parkdale place has experienced a recent revitalization thanks to a takeover by the Grant van Gameren team but without losing any of the OG flair. All are palm-sized and come on a squishy bun and are served with fries. There are options like green or red chorizo and you can always add an extra patty or bacon.
Jesse Milns at Golden Star
