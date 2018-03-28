Best of Toronto
cheeseburger toronto

The Best Cheeseburgers in Toronto

The best cheeseburgers in Toronto are some of the best you’ll ever have. Smashed flat, piled high, spicy, old school or just plain epic, when it comes to the greatest cheeseburger styles we don’t have to choose in this city.

Here are the best cheeseburgers in Toronto.

Holy Chuck Burgers
1

Holy Chuck Burgers

High-quality meat is essential to the best cheeseburger in Toronto, and they have it here in spades. You can also get burgers with potato chips, between grilled cheese sandwiches, or even “Saganaki style” with lamb patties and Greek cheese.

Stockyards Smokehouse and Larder
2

Stockyards Smokehouse and Larder

The green chili burger at this St. Clair West BBQ joint is perfection. All burgers are house made and a smoked jalapeno house pimento cheese goes on this one as well as butter lettuce, and don’t forget the crispy onions.

Burger's Priest
3

Burger's Priest

You can get a cheeseburger any way you want a multiple locations of this burger shop of biblical proportions. Top it with chili, jalapenos, or bacon, or opt for blue cheese, or two grilled cheeses instead of a bun.

Woody's Burgers
4

Woody's Burgers

The seven-ounce burgers at both an Etobicoke and Baby Point location of this place are grilled over real Canadian hardwood fires. Customizability is king here, and you can even get your burger stuffed with gorgonzola or cheddar, but specialty options like their “Coronary,” four cheese burger, or “Bistro” brie aren’t to be missed.

Golden Star
5

Golden Star

Old school is the only school at this classic Thornhill burger joint. Well-charred cheeseburgers have been sold on the cheap here for over 50 years.

The Wren
6

The Wren

Cheeseburger specials run the gamut at this Danforth East pub from bacon-marbled patties topped with panko-fried havarti to iconic versions topped with Swiss, mushrooms, pickles and “grand slam” sauce.

Harry's
7

Harry's

Around for forever, this Parkdale place has experienced a recent revitalization thanks to a takeover by the Grant van Gameren team but without losing any of the OG flair. All are palm-sized and come on a squishy bun and are served with fries. There are options like green or red chorizo and you can always add an extra patty or bacon.

Museum Tavern
8

Museum Tavern

Across from the ROM on Bloor provides a swankier setting than usual for such a humble sandwich, though the epic Prime Beef Double Cheeseburger here keeps it real with melty American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, onions and pickles.

Rudy
9

Rudy

Some of the simplest, smashed-flattest burgers in the city can be found at this Little Italy spot. Options are simple with single, double, or bacon options on the menu, and no toppings to speak of other than lettuce and tomato, fully embracing the ethos that basic is best.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Golden Star

