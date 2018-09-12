Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 3 hours ago
best thai toronto

The Best Thai Restaurants in Toronto

The best Thai restaurants in Toronto have come a long way since the days of overcooked rice noodles and ketchup in pad Thai. Experiencing true Thai flavours no longer means means flying halfway around the world for vivid, delightful combinations of sweet, sour, salty, bitter and spicy as they’re meant to be, with nothing held back or watered down.

Here are the best Thai restaurants in Toronto.

Pai
1

Pai

This bustling, subterranean restaurant in the Entertainment District is named after a small town in Northern Thailand, and serves up dishes like laap (a ground pork salad) and a house-made Northern Thai sausage. There's even a weekday quick-service lunch counter and Thai market tucked away in the back for those in a rush.

Khao San Road (Charlotte St.)
2

Khao San Road (Charlotte St.)

Sharing a name with a famous Bangkok street for tourists, this spot on Charlotte Street in the Entertainment District is a more grown-up version of the original restaurant that used to be located around the corner. It still offers classic Thai faves like Bangkok-style pad Thai and green curry chicken, but also some more unique and intriguing dishes like khao yum (crispy rice salad).

Sukhothai (Canary District)
3

Sukhothai (Canary District)

What started as a hole in the wall in Regent Park has since expanded to a number of locations around the city including one in the Canary District. Comforting khao soi combines both noodles and curry while lemongrass fish is another crowd-pleaser.

Isaan Der
4

Isaan Der

While all the expected Thai favourites can be found at this joint in the Junction, it specializes in traditional Isaan dishes from northeastern Thailand, like ping gai (grilled chicken marinated in turmeric and garlic) and guayjap: a broth with potato noodles, pork sausage, boiled egg and deep-fried onions and shallots.

Sabai Sabai
5

Sabai Sabai

Originally located on Church, this bustling Bloor & Yonge restaurant specializes in Northern Thai and Laotian cuisine. The dinner menu offers small and large plates to encourage sharing and sampling amongst dining companions, along with ample options for vegans.

Nana
6

Nana

From the same owner of the much-loved Khao San Road, this West Queen West joint has recreated the feeling of eating at Thai street food stalls (complete with uncomfortable plastic stools to make it truly authentic). Southern fried chicken laab and boat noodle soup with beef blood are winners here, with spot-on flavours.

Nimman Thai Cuisine
7

Nimman Thai Cuisine

This Mimico spot with another location on Eglinton West makes a tasty (and spicy) choo chee shrimp and two different kinds of pad thai that are beautifully presented. One of the chefs hails from the fourth generation of a family line that prepared food for the Thai royal family, so you know you're in good hands.

Jatujak (Victoria Park)
8

Jatujak (Victoria Park)

With two locations in Scarborough, these Thai street food restaurants are named after the largest weekend market in Thailand. Faves like prad ga prow (holy basil with egg and minced meat) and a rainbow of curries are sure to hit all the right spots.

Sala Modern Thai
9

Sala Modern Thai

Danforth East is lucky to have Thai of this calibre in the neighbourhood, with flavours accompanied by beautiful presentation of its dishes, from the egg-crepe-covered pad Thai to its mango sticky rice, cut and shaped to look like roses. For those with dietary restrictions, there are even gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

