The Best Pad Thai in Toronto
The best pad thai in Toronto is the benchmark dish of great Thai cuisine: restaurants that make these staple stir-fried noodles well are probably pretty good at making everything else on their menu. That being said, you’d be remiss not to try their versions of this savoury and citrusy South East Asian classic. Ketchup not included.
Here is the best pad thai in Toronto.
This contemporary Little Italy spot was created by the same owner as Sala Modern, so everything from the recipe down to the presentation is down to impress. The egg crepe pad thai is almost too pretty to eat, but the tom yum infused pad thai with lobster ($23.95) might steal the show.
You know the restaurant is legit if the likes of Justin Bieber and John Travolta have popped in for a meal. This King East staple does a seafood flavoured Sasi’s Pad Thai with tiger shrimp and chicken ($16), as well as a sweeter, less traditional version pad thai with tomato and sweet soy sauce.
Hector Vasquez at Imm Thai, @eatnmingle of Pai, @brendaatethis of Sukhothai, Eat BKK, @hungry_wongs of Mengrai Thai
