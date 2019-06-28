The Best Dumplings in Toronto
The best dumplings in Toronto are the perfect pockets of hot, steaming joy. Whether you’re looking for crispy pan-fried, soup-filled xiaolongbaos, or some hulking stuffed buns, these dumpling houses deliver with a marriage of wrappers and fillings folded just right.
Here are the best dumplings in Toronto.
Little Italy is not known for its dumpling houses, so this restaurant specializing exclusively in wontons is a refreshing addition. Getting these Shanghai-style dumplings in soup is the most traditional way, but simply dousing them in housemade peanut sauce might be the new wave.
Hector Vasquez at Juicy Dumplings, @chicadonna of Ding Tai Fung, @ktpupp of Mother's Dumplings, @gotaluvtina of Dumpling House, Steambox Dumplings, @dinewithpheebs77 of Dumpling House on Gerrard,
Join the conversation Load comments