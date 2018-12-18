The top 30 restaurants for New Year's Eve in Toronto

Restaurants for New Year’s Eve in Toronto provide places to chow down before you count down. Whether you hit up an early seating to lay the foundation for a night of drinking, or want to be at one of these restaurants when the clock strikes midnights, these spots guarantee a full stomach and a good time.

Here are my picks for restaurants for New Year’s Eve in Toronto.

Chinatown’s source of modern Asian cuisine is doing a four-course chef’s choice tasting menu for dinner on New Year’s Eve for $75.

There’s one earlier seating for a $50 four-course menu and two later ones for a five-course $70 menu at this unabashedly animal-free restaurant in Yorkville.

No matter what outpost of this Toronto restaurant empire you visit on New Year’s Eve, they’ve all got something going on in terms of bubbly, bites and dancing: Drake 150 and Mini Bar in the Financial District, the Hotel on West Queen West, and Commissary in the Junction Triangle.

Chef Susur Lee has created a special menu just for NYE at his eponymous restaurant in the Financial District including items like crab cakes, prosciutto-wrapped pear, and red curry short rib priced at $120 per person, with a special sommelier pairing for $45 per person.

This restaurant in the Junction triangle with a farm-to-table ethos is doing a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu.

There’ll be a chef’s tasting menu for $90 including champagne and dessert at this Little Italy Asian restaurant.

A menu of signature dishes will be served at this splashy Yorkville steakhouse in celebration of New Year’s Eve, plus party down with cocktails, DJs and a midnight toast.

A New Year’s Eve Kaiseki at this upscale sushi restaurant in the South Core features signature sashimi and aburi sushi.

Seatings at this Southern restaurant in Corktown increase in price the later it gets, starting with a $59 early bird seating and ramping up to a $79 second seating and a $99 NYE seating that includes complimentary sparkling at midnight. Ring in the New Year with BBQ platters and duck tacos.

A menu for $50 per person at this Ossington and Dundas restaurant includes lamb, booze and bubbly.

A seating at 5 p.m. is $69 and a seating at 9 p.m. is $89 at this restaurant tucked away on Wellington, serving oysters, lamb tartare and venison tourtiere.

A special menu at this glitzy yet secretive restaurant features lobster bisque, black cod and filet of tenderloin.

This restaurant near Wellington and Church is doing dinner service until 11 p.m. and cocktails plus dancing until 3 a.m. with complimentary Cava for reservations prior to 6:30 p.m.

A four-course prix fixe meal is going for $99 at this Italian restaurant at Yonge and Lawrence.

This restaurant near Bloor and Royal York will be serving their regular menu on the last night of the year, but with a few extra special twists.

A four-course menu priced at $65 per person is available from this Italian restaurant in Cabbagetown.

Seatings are super flexible at this Brockton Village restaurant, going from 4 to 10 p.m. and priced at $110 per person with options on the menu like squid ink spaghetti, porchetta, or wild boar osso bucco..

This New Year’s Eve bash is taking over an entire hotel in Riverside, with cocktails, champers and bites in the cafe bar, a DJ and cash bar on the rooftop, a fancy feast in the ground floor restaurant and rooms for the booking with breakfast service.

This restaurant on Portland will be transformed into a Caribbean house party for the New Year with bites, a champagne toast and a DJ, all for a $50 entry fee.

Located, perhaps obviously, on Annette, this restaurant is doing a four-course prix fixe menu priced at $75 for earlier seatings, and $85 for a later seating that includes a midnight champagne toast.

It’s business as usual from 6 to 10 p.m. at this Baldwin Village hand roll bar, but after that they’re throwing a Japanese pintxos party with food all night and bubbles for a $40 flat fee.

Have a laid-back New Year’s at this Riverside brewery doing a special New Year’s menu as well as beer cocktails.

There are seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for an a la carte New Year’s dinner at this Latin American King West heavyweight.

There are dinner reservations until 9 p.m. at this West Queen West restobar and from then on it’s late night bites, a DJ and complimentary champagne for a mere $10 cover.

Ring in the new year Turkish-style at this restaurant with a $120 five-course feast accompanied by a band and belly dancing.

This restaurant on Dundas West can kick off your night with a seating ending at 8:30 p.m. for $65 per person, or can be your main event with a party starting at 9:30 p.m. with a buffet, drinks specials and dancing.

This West Queen West hotel is embracing a Vegas theme for New Year’s with a strict classy OR trashy dress code (NO in between). There’s a prix fixe dinner and get this: you can actually get for realsies married at this party.

A special New Year’s menu from this Leslieville Spanish spot is a one-of-a-kind way to cap off the year.

This Dundas West restaurant is changing up traditions by hosting an LGBTQ event in their space to ring in the New Year, featuring a three-course dinner and open bar.

There are two seatings for a four-course prix fixe dinner for $65-a-person at this Junction beer bar, and after that there’s a free party starting at 10:30 p.m. that’s first come, first serve.