The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

Toronto restaurants slated to open this fall include a new food hall and popular vegan pizza chain. There's also the latest from The Chase and something fancy inside the old Trump Hotel.

Here are the Toronto restaurants I can't wait to open this fall.

What's not to love about having a variety of dining options all in one spot? Basically a more curated food court, this soon-to-open food hall in the Annex will feature stalls from Toronto faves like PG Clucks, Eat BKK, El Nahual and Urban Herbivore.

This American-inspired grill, cocktail lounge and rooftop terrace from Chase Hospitality Group (The Chase, Kasa Moto, Planta, etc.) will be opening at Yonge & St. Clair, and if the group's previous ventures are anything to go by, this one should be just as impressive.

A casual sibling to the Chin Chin restaurants in LA and Las Vegas, the first Toronto location will be opening at Spadina & Bremner Boulevard, with another location to follow in Mississauga. Look forward to West Coast-style Chinese American dishes like quinoa fried rice.

The St. Regis Hotel (formerly Trump), the first Canadian location for the luxury hotel brand. A new restaurant and cocktail bar on the 31st floor will feature an outdoor terrace overlooking Lake Ontario, while the menu will combine contemporary American cuisine with classic French technique.

The Paradise Theatre in Bloorcourt is about to reopen this year and it will include an intimate restaurant called Osteria Rialto helmed by Basilio Pesce (La Banane, Canoe, Cheese Boutique), as well as a place to drink called Bar Biltmore, by Robin Goodfellow of Pretty Ugly.

Restaurateur Jen Agg recently bid adieu to her first restaurant, Black Hoof, but she has already moved onto a new project that should be opening any day now. Agg and her team have taken over Swan, the iconic diner on West Queen West, and added "Le" in front of it. Judging by the IG pics, the place looks dreamy.

This fine-dining restaurant from chef Julian Bentivegna that's set to open this fall in Brockton Village will serve 10 courses to 10 guests at a time, hence its name. It will offer a seasonal and veggie-forward, multi-course tasting menu to diners all seated around a chef's counter.

Viaggio

Those who mourned the closing of The Commodore, rejoice! Chef Jon Vettraino and his former gang from the nautically-themed Parkdale joint are creating an Italian restaurant that will serve fresh bread and pasta. It's set to open on Dundas West in mid-to-late October.

One can never have enough plant-based pizza, and fans have been (im)patiently waiting for this vegan pizzeria and ice cream parlour that originated in Vancouver to open its first Toronto location. It's finally going to open in Little Italy soon, and it looks like it's going to be delicious.

Japanese chef Tsuyoshi Yoshinaga (Yasu, Shoushin, Tachi) will be opening his eponymous restaurant, Yoshinaga, soon in Yorkville, and those who live to pursue and consume excellent, quality sushi have every reason to be excited.