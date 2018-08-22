Vegan pizza joint Virtuous Pie finally opening in Toronto

A Toronto location of the popular vegan pizzeria Virtuous Pie is clearly running behind schedule, but it seems like an opening is upon us at last.

It's been more than a year since the Vancouver-based brand announced it would be opening its first store in Toronto, and over half a year since its supposed launch date.

Still waiting impatiently for the Toronto location of Virtuous Pie to open... https://t.co/Pt7MtUIRCY — Kat Tancock (@kattancock) November 2, 2017

Now, it seems as though the plant-based pizza store is ready to open at last sometime this fall.

Hi Kaia, thanks for reaching out! We are currently in the construction phase and will be opening in the fall. Stay tuned on our social for the official announcement! — Virtuous Pie (@Virtuous_Pie) August 22, 2018

Impatient Twitter users have been asking the brand when exactly they can expect to get the meat- and dairy-free personal pies Virtuous Pizza is known for.

While dates seemed to have switched around here and there (at one point they mentioned opening sometime this summer), the latest responses from the pizzeria and a message on their website implies they're gearing up for an autumn arrival.

Taking over the heritage building at 611 College St., we can expect the store being constructed by BUILD IT By Design to have a pretty sleek look featuring some local artwork, where you'll be able to custom order pizzas with nut-based cheeses and veggies.

On top of small-batch plant-based ice cream, the pizzeria's first Toronto location will also have the brand's largest selection of drinks on tap.

Beverages will include local beers (which breweries haven't been announced yet) as well as wine and kombucha. They'll even have branded growlers for sale if you want to take it home.