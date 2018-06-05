Long shuttered Toronto cinema is finally about to re-open

The famous Art Deco cinema that has been dark since 2006 is set to open soon, following a lengthy and large-scale renovation.

A 1937 heritage designated Art Deco venue in Toronto's Bloorcourt neighbourhood, Paradise reopens in late 2018 following a highly anticipated renovation. pic.twitter.com/3wqv1ZSCEx — Paradise (@paradiseonbloor) June 5, 2018

That's right, Toronto: the Paradise Theatre is set to open later this year.

In 2015, we reported on plans — approved by city council that May — to restore the building as a multi-purpose space, with the cinema space still intact.

The building on this site has operated as a cinema since 1910, and we are proud to continue its century-long tradition of entertaining Torontonians. #ThisIsParadise #ParadiseOnBloor pic.twitter.com/mKw1MWbS0w — Paradise (@paradiseonbloor) June 5, 2018

This morning, the Paradise on Bloor social media accounts posted a stream of updates to the delight of community members who've been waiting quite a while.

Upon re-opening, the plan is that the Paradise will be "presenting a curated mix of newly released films, older classics, undiscovered gems, themed seasons and event cinema," along with live music, comedy, talks and "multi-arts events."

There's also talk of theatre-goers being able to take advantage of in-seat dining on the theatre balcony, a restaurant, cocktail bar and lobby with a "unique food and beverage selection"... so no ordinary movie snacks here.

The restaurant, according to the Paradise's Instagram page is called Osteria Rialto and is to be run by Basilio Pesce in a space that was once occupied by a grocery store.

The website for Paradise Theatre has a marquee that says "COMING SOON," perhaps a throwback to all those years ago when the marquee advertised "FOR LEASE."