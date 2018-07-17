Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
ten restaurant toronto

New Toronto restaurant will serve only 10 customers at a time

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
This fall, food lovers can delight in a fine dining experience unlike anything seen in Toronto before.

Ten, a self-described progressive Canadian restaurant, is set to open in Brockton Village later this year under the direction of Chef Julian Bentivegna.

The menu itself will change and develop constantly, according to the new venture's website, taking food availability and seasons into consideration. All we know for certain at this point is that it will be "vegetable-forward."

It's the format, however, that sets this unique entry into Toronto's restaurant market apart: Only ten guests at a time will be seated in the space, all of them at the restaurant's kitchen counter, and served a ten course tasting menu.

"Ten strives to push Canadian fine dining forward without pretension," reads the website. "Having the mindset that we can always do better, we hope to create a unique dining experience for our guests."

The restaurant will be coming to 1132 College Street. Prices aren't listed yet, but a 10 course, pre-opening pop up event will set you back $100.

Lead photo by

10restaurant.ca

