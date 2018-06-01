Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for May

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants in Toronto have brought us fresh takes on tried and true egg sandwiches, barbecue, pancakes, fried chicken, skewers, vegan food and Italian. Head to these spots to find out whether their twists are better than the conventional versions.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Chica’s

Nashville hot fried chicken can now be found in the Junction at this corner spot that does massive versions of the fried bird dish in ascending levels of spice.

Founder

Catfish and chicken hearts on skewers plus pho-inspired chicken salad, green curry fried chicken and cheeseburger bao make up the snack menu at this Dundas West bar that just replaced Saucy Pierogi.

Drake Mini Bar

The Drake Hotel empire welcomes a new little sibling into the family across the hall from Drake 150 in the Financial District. The smaller space allows them to take more risks with a sharing-style menu of small plates.

Rosalinda

Vegan diners now have another option in the city with this Financial District beauty where you can get vegan burgers, tostadas and other Mexican-inspired eats.

Sofia

Sip a martini and tuck into melon and prosciutto or fresh pasta at this glitzy new Yorkville restaurant that comes complete with pop art, a white piano and two patios.

Blackjack BBQ

You might get duck wings rather than chicken ones or hot turkey rather than hot chicken at this Leslieville spot replacing Loaded Pierogi, but run by the same people.

Kushimaru

Deep-fried kushikatsu skewers have arrived in Toronto at this Bay and Dundas newcomer. Quail eggs, Oreos, okra, salmon, cauliflower, fish cake and cheese are available on a stick here.

Good Things

Healing lattes, tonics, superfood smoothies, protein power bowls, immune boosting elixirs and toasts are what's on the menu at this cafe near Broadview and Dundas..

Egg Bae

Egg sandwiches are bae at this new all-day breakfast joint in Kensington Market. They come on house egg brioche and eggs are either scrambled or fried, with toppings like house-cured bacon and salmon.

Fuwa Fuwa

Toronto has another source for jiggly souffle pancakes at this Annex restaurant that does tiramisu versions of the Insta-worthy treat.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Blackjack BBQ

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for May

Toronto Food Events: Brunch Fest, Negroni Week, Lady Beer Festival, Free Doughnuts

Toronto Restaurant Openings: SoSo Food Club, Wynona, Hype Food Co., Bang Bang Burrito

All day breakfast at Tim Hortons isn't coming to Toronto

The top 10 patios in the Financial District

The top 6 ribfests in Toronto this summer

Win VIP tickets to the Wine & Spirit Festival

Toronto could be getting a beachy new bar by the water