New restaurants in Toronto have brought us fresh takes on tried and true egg sandwiches, barbecue, pancakes, fried chicken, skewers, vegan food and Italian. Head to these spots to find out whether their twists are better than the conventional versions.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Nashville hot fried chicken can now be found in the Junction at this corner spot that does massive versions of the fried bird dish in ascending levels of spice.

Catfish and chicken hearts on skewers plus pho-inspired chicken salad, green curry fried chicken and cheeseburger bao make up the snack menu at this Dundas West bar that just replaced Saucy Pierogi.

The Drake Hotel empire welcomes a new little sibling into the family across the hall from Drake 150 in the Financial District. The smaller space allows them to take more risks with a sharing-style menu of small plates.

Vegan diners now have another option in the city with this Financial District beauty where you can get vegan burgers, tostadas and other Mexican-inspired eats.

Sip a martini and tuck into melon and prosciutto or fresh pasta at this glitzy new Yorkville restaurant that comes complete with pop art, a white piano and two patios.

You might get duck wings rather than chicken ones or hot turkey rather than hot chicken at this Leslieville spot replacing Loaded Pierogi, but run by the same people.

Deep-fried kushikatsu skewers have arrived in Toronto at this Bay and Dundas newcomer. Quail eggs, Oreos, okra, salmon, cauliflower, fish cake and cheese are available on a stick here.

Healing lattes, tonics, superfood smoothies, protein power bowls, immune boosting elixirs and toasts are what's on the menu at this cafe near Broadview and Dundas..

Egg sandwiches are bae at this new all-day breakfast joint in Kensington Market. They come on house egg brioche and eggs are either scrambled or fried, with toppings like house-cured bacon and salmon.

Toronto has another source for jiggly souffle pancakes at this Annex restaurant that does tiramisu versions of the Insta-worthy treat.