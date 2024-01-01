5 neighbourhoods in Toronto expected to transform the most in 2024

The 2020s will be remembered as a historic period of transformative change in Toronto thanks to the forthcoming completion of new transit lines and some of the tallest buildings under construction in all of Canada.

But that's just the bigger picture, and a handful of specific neighbourhoods can expect some big changes in 2024.

Here are five Toronto neighbourhoods expected to see some of the most impressive transformations in the year to come.

Toronto's waterfront has been in a constant state of metamorphosis for well over a decade, and cranes continue to churn out new landmarks along the city's central shoreline.

Some of the big projects in this area due for completion in 2024 include an impressive new timber-framed office building, the first of two in the T3 Bayside development.

A short distance to the west, George Brown College's new Limberlost Place is another all-wood building that will reach substantial completion next year, but is not due to open until early 2025.

Much further west, the biggest project due to complete in 2024 is the long-awaited revitalization of the Canada Malting Silos at Bathurst Quay.

But the most talked about change unfolding on the waterfront is the controversial re-do of Ontario Place, which should see large-scale site activity ramp up in 2024.

The heart of midtown Toronto is proof that new transit is a catalyst for change, even if that new transit line is the most cursed in Toronto's history.

After many delays and setbacks, the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening might finally arrive in September 2024, according to the latest TTC budget.

Even the Crosstown's much-publicized troubles haven't hampered the ambitions of developers in the neighbourhood, who continue to propose ever-taller developments. Meanwhile, at least a dozen and a half construction projects are active in the area, many of which will be completed in 2024.

Find me a change more transformative than the Port Lands Flood Protection Project shaping up for 2024 completion. No, really. I dare you.

The rerouting of an entire river mouth, the formation of a new island, the installation of sleek and futuristic bridges, and the moving of an entire street are just a few big perks coming via this $1.25 billion investment.

But here's the real kicker: the project's flood protection will eliminate a floodplain and unlock 240 hectares (593 acres) of previously untouchable land for developers, allowing an entirely new neighbourhood to spring up from this former industrial wasteland once all is said and done.

The playground of Toronto's elite will look a whole lot different in 2024 thanks to some high-profile developments, including a 91-storey megatower that will soon be crowned among the tallest buildings in Canada. Several other impressive developments will contribute to the neighbourhood's skyline transformation in the year to come.

The illustrious "Mink Mile" will also see significant changes, including the early 2024 opening of a three-storey Lululemon flagship store at 2 Bloor West.

With one of the tallest buildings in the country quickly rising and a fast-changing retail scene, this neighbourhood is certainly one to watch in 2024.

The Riverside neighbourhood has a bright future ahead, but that future is still somewhat distant.

The area is gearing up for a tremendous transformation anchored by the sprawling East Harbour development, which will include GO Transit and Ontario Line stations serving the surrounding community.

For now, things are looking a bit bleak in Riverside, as a controversial demolition in 2023 removed a landmark factory to make way for the new development.

Despite this loss, other changes in the area should actually bolster the local retail scene in 2024, including the completion of the second and final phase of the Riverside Square development site that has been a mess of construction since 2016.