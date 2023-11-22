Here's what Toronto's fancy new flagship Lululemon store will look like

The latest designs for Toronto's forthcoming Lululemon flagship location are out, showing how considerable the revamp of the city's key Yonge-Bloor corner will be from the ground.

The Canadian activewear brand will anchor the bottom three floors of the existing 34-storey office tower at 2 Bloor St. W, the base of which is being renovated as just one part of a larger redevelopment of the major intersection on Mink Mile.

And, the store will be impossible to ignore, not just because of its sheer size of 12,100 square feet, but because of the exterior features that were just revealed in updated renderings.

What was first imagined as a bright, modern, but fairly basic glass-clad outpost of the Vancouver-based clothier — one of the biggest in its 25-year history history — has been upgraded with much stronger branding in the form of a giant "lululemon" across the building's exterior.

The standard-sized signs depicted above the entrances in earlier blueprints will stay, but will be outshone by nearly five-foot-tall lettering wrapping around the corner of the structure, taking up 70 square metres total.

Lululemon's unmistakable red and white logo will also abound on all floors, including with illuminated blade signs jutting out from the building on both sides of the ground floor.

A third floor below ground will connect to Bloor-Yonge Station, solidifying the store's presence and accessibility.

Construction is in the latter stages, with the retailer set to open its doors in early 2024.