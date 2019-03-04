Toronto's waterfront is getting a tall building made of wood

Large, grand buildings made of wood are all the rage in Toronto right now, with several developments adopting the lumber-inspired design in the city.

A new development on the waterfront looks to do the same, using heavy timber as the main design feature of a large new office building.

The project is titled T3 Bayside, and it's the newest addition to a long list of developments at Toronto's waterfront, which all hope to revitalize the space in different ways.

According to the developers, timber is a natural insulator and it reduces greenhouse gases, while enhancing the quality of the air. It also offers a feeling of connection to nature, which is always nice in a grey, concrete skyline.

The creative office space will be 10 storeys, all wood, built by developers Hines and Tridel. Retail will be incorporated at the ground level as well.

It will also be LEED Gold rated, which means its environmental impact will be minimized.

Waterfront Toronto plans to revitalize over 2,000 acres of land along the lake, the largest of such developments in the world.